MajTNC Releases New Single 'All I Want Is Money' Featuring Brxdan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising star MajTNC has released his latest single, "All I Want Is Money," featuring the dynamic Brxdan.

MajTNC, known for his captivating flow and thought-provoking lyrics, continues to carve out his niche in the competitive hip-hop scene. "All I Want Is Money" reflects his relentless ambition and desire for success, encapsulating the hustle and grind that defines his musical journey. The track's hard-hitting beats and catchy hook are sure to resonate with listeners, leaving them eager for more from this talented artist.

Featuring on the track is Brxdan, whose vibrant energy and lyrical prowess complement MajTNC's style perfectly. Brxdan's contribution adds an extra layer of intensity and flair, making "All I Want Is Money" a standout collaboration. The synergy between the two artists is palpable, creating a track that is both sonically compelling and lyrically rich.

The release of "All I Want Is Money" marks a significant milestone in MajTNC's career, as he continues to build momentum and attract a growing fanbase. This single follows a series of successful releases, each one further establishing MajTNC's reputation as an artist to watch. With his unwavering dedication to his craft and his ability to consistently deliver high-quality music, MajTNC is poised for even greater success in the future.

Fans can expect a visually stunning music video to accompany the release, which promises to bring the song's themes to life with vibrant visuals and dynamic storytelling. The video is set to drop soon, adding another layer of excitement to this already monumental release.

"All I Want Is Money" is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. Listeners are encouraged to stream, download, and share the track, as MajTNC and Brxdan take the hip-hop world by storm with this electrifying new release.

For the latest updates on MajTNC, including upcoming releases and tour dates, be sure to follow him on social media and visit his official website. With "All I Want Is Money," MajTNC proves once again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, and this is just the beginning of what promises to be an incredible journey.

Comments