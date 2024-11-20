Neko Case Comes to the Stdebaker Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago’s historic Fine Arts Building and Exile in Bookville will co-present an evening in conversation with critically acclaimed Grammy-nominated musician and author Neko Case about her new memoir The Harder I Fight the More I Love You on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 7 p.m.at the Studebaker Theater (410 S. Michigan Avenue).

Neko Case has long been revered as one of music’s most influential artists, whose authenticity, lyrical storytelling, and sly wit have endeared her to a legion of critics, musicians, and lifelong fans. In The Harder I Fight the More I Love You, Case brings her trademark candor and precision to a memoir that traces her evolution from an invisible girl “raised by two dogs and a space heater” in rural Washington state to her improbable emergence as an internationally-acclaimed talent. The Harder I Fight the More I Love You is a rebellious meditation on identity and corruption, and a manifesto on how to make space for ourselves in this world, despite the obstacles we face.

Tickets for an evening in conversation with Neko Case at the Studebaker Theater (410 S. Michigan Avenue) on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 7 p.m. are $50 and include a pre-signed copy of The Harder I Fight the More I Love You. For more information and to purchase event tickets, visit fineartsbuilding.com/events/neko-case.

Comments