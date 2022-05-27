National Tour Of Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Announces Open Casting Call

Right Angle Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment and Quatro Entertainment are searching for their Queen of Soul!

Along with Executive Producer Jim Lanahan, they proudly present the North American debut of R.E.S.P.E.C.T., an electrifying tribute concert celebrating the legendary Aretha Franklin, and announce a national open casting call to find the stars of the show. The brand new North American production is adapted from McGee Entertainment's Australian touring smash-hit, RESPECT-The Aretha Franklin Story starring Angie Narayan (Australian Idol), which continues to play to sold out audiences across the country. R.E.S.P.E.C.T. follows the musical maven's story through a soundtrack of the hits that made her the Queen of Soul.

The American tour of R.E.S.P.E.C.T. will be directed by Broadway's Christina Sajous (Spongebob Squarepants, Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, American Idiot, Baby It's You), with Musical Direction by Darnell White (Revelation The Musical, Gospel at Colonus) and Casting by Tracey Moore (creator of "The Black Box" on Crackle, founder of The Spirited Actor Workshop; casting credits with Miramax, Fox, MTV, Spike Lee and national commercials). More than just a concert, this is the Aretha experience like no other featuring all of your favorite hits in one evening including "Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools," "Respect," and many more!

The search for supreme American talent to bring this event to life is on with an open casting call to fill the following roles:

Lead Singer: Black American, 30's- 50's, Powerhouse vocalist, Female, "The Queen of Soul". Diva personified through the gift of her vocal talent, and captivating presence. She embodies the spirit, strength, grace, power, allure, and range of the legend "Aretha Franklin". Seeking a vocal talent that has a deeply rooted gospel/ church influence with a pop sensibility, wide vocal range of G5 full voice (and can "flip" to a mix above that) a voice filled with emotional depths that can shake an audience to its core.

Host 1: Black American, 30's- 50's, Powerhouse vocalist, Female, a fierce, type A personality that keeps the show in order. A captivating entertainer/ storyteller who shares the story of "The Queen of Soul" with great enthusiasm, open to improvisation, creativity, and collaboration. She embodies the energy of being the eldest of the trio, who is a leader with a warm, yet demanding presence. Seeking an actor, and vocalist of a wide range between soprano- mezzo with a gospel and pop sensibility. Movement/dance skills are a plus. This character will also cover/understudy "The Queen of Soul" (vocal range G5 full voice and can "flip" to a mix above that)

Host 2: Black American, 20's-40s, Powerhouse vocalist, Female, life of the party, vivacious, flirty, and comedic. A captivating entertainer/storyteller who shares the story of "The Queen of Soul" with great enthusiasm, open to improvisation, creativity, and collaboration. She embodies the energy of being the youngest of the trio, who is rebellious to structure and encourages the audience and the other hosts to let loose. Seeking an actor, and vocalist of a wide range between soprano-mezzo with a gospel and pop sensibility. Movement/dance skills are a plus. This character will also cover/understudy "Host 1" (a fierce, type A personality that keeps the show in order, a leader with a warm, yet demanding presence)

Host 3: Black American, 20's-40's, Powerhouse vocalist, Male, loyal, protective, soulful, earnest, and charming. A captivating entertainer/storyteller who shares the story of "The Queen of Soul" with great enthusiasm, open to improvisation, creativity, and collaboration. He embodies the energy of being the middle person of the trio, who is diplomatic. Seeking an actor, and vocalist who is a full tenor and Baritone with access to his falsetto. Vocal style should be similar to Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye and/or Stevie Wonder with a gospel and pop sensibility. Movement/dance skills are a plus. Guitar skills are a plus.

Piano Player (Keys 2): BIPOC, Male, Pianist. He should exhibit the ability to play gospel, pop and rock and roll. Will be responsible for horn, organ, and transitional music programming on keyboard patches. This is a collaborative process, so an artist with creative musical instincts, the freedom of improvisation, and vocal talent is a plus.

Final callbacks will take place on June 9, 2022 in New York City. Visit www.RespectOnTour.com to submit audition materials and learn more about the show.