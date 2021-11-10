Music Institute of Chicago to Present DUKE IT OUT!

The Music Institute of Chicago brings back a holiday tradition with "Duke It Out!," featuring the classical (Tchaikovsky) and jazz (Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn) versions of The Nutcracker in a music and dance performance Saturday, December 11 at 2 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.



Music performers include Axiom Brass and Music Institute Ensemble-in Residence Quintet Attacca. Dance artists, curated by Dance Chicago include Elevations Show Studio Company, Footprints Tap Ensemble, Forum Dance Theatre, GUS LEGACY® - GG Company, Plainfield Dance Academy, and Wheatland Dance Theater; individual dancers Altin Naska as Drosselmeyer, tap artists Tristan Bruns as the Mouse King and Nico Rubio as the Nutcracker, flamenco artist Sophia Sanchez, and guest artists Antonio Rosario as the Cavalier and Julio Alexander as the Arabian Doll.



The performance is a family-friendly 60 minutes in length.



Nichols Concert Hall is currently operating at full capacity, subject to future changes mandated by the state of Illinois, CDC, or other applicable local authorities. To ensure the safety of all persons on site, the Music Institute of Chicago requires that, upon entry to an event, all visitors older than age 11 show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status OR a negative COVID PCR test processed within 48 hours prior to the day of the event. Visitors who have recently traveled internationally are not permitted in Nichols Concert Hall unless they show proof of a negative COVID PCR test taken three to five days after returning to the United States. The Music Institute additionally requires all visitors ages two and older to wear a mask over their nose and mouth for the duration of the event. Masks will be provided to those who do not have them. Anyone exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 the day of the performance, including fever, shortness of breath, or coughing, should not attend the event. Please note: All artists and staff on site are fully vaccinated. Vaccinated performers and presenters are not required to wear masks while on stage.

Performance Details:

"Duke It Out!" takes place Saturday, December 11 at 2 p.m.

at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.

Tickets are $10 general admission,

available at Nichols-Concert-Hall.ticketleap.com.

All programming is subject to change.