Music Institute And Evanston Interfaith ClergyAnd Leaders Present Free Tribute To Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Music Institute of Chicago, in a new partnership with Evanston Interfaith Clergy and Leaders, will present its 22nd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration Concert, a free event on Sunday, January 19 at 3 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston. The performance also will be available via livestream.

“The MLK Celebration Concert is a platform for listening,” said Music Institute President Mark George. “The event weaves together voices from the arts, education, social justice, and interfaith communities, a powerful echo of the work of Dr. King.” Reverend Eileen Wiviott, senior minister at Evanston Unitarian Church and one of the leaders of Evanston Interfaith Clergy and Leaders, added, “It is a joy and a privilege to join with the Music Institute to celebrate the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. King in this community, which is so dedicated to justice, the arts, and inclusivity.”

In the spirit of this collaboration, a diverse group of faith leaders from Evanston shares readings and facilitates moments of reflection on the work of Dr. King, including Reverend Michael Nabors of Second Baptist Church of Evanston.

Music Institute student violinist David Roche (also a Chicago Musical Pathways Initiative Fellow) performs a work by Jessie Montgomery; other participating Evanston arts groups include Dance Center Evanston presenting a piece choreographed by Julie Cartier to music by MaMuse and Mavis Staples; the Hearing in Color Young Composer Residency offering a newly commissioned work performed by Music Institute faculty members; Chicago Musical Pathways Initiative in a performance by student clarinetist Sarah Morris; Ravinia's Reach Teach Play program with a performance on marimba by Adrian Rodriguez; and Evanston Art Center coordinating a visual art display.

The Music Institute of Chicago leads people toward a lifelong engagement with music through unparalleled teaching, exceptional performances, and valuable service initiatives that educate, inspire, and build strong, healthy communities. Since its founding in 1931, the Music Institute's commitment to innovation, access, and excellence has served as an important community resource and helps to ensure music is available to everyone. Each year, the Music Institute provides personalized music instruction to more than 1,500 students, regardless of age, level of experience, or financial means, across Community Music School locations in Chicago, Downers Grove, Evanston, Lake Bluff, Lake Forest, Wheaton, and Winnetka, as well as online. In addition, the Music Institute brings music education, masterclasses and sectionals for local K–12 ensembles, professional development, and music performance and engagement opportunities to thousands in the Chicago area; offers scholarship opportunities to students in its Community School and its Academy, a nationally recognized training center for highly gifted pre-college pianists and string players; and welcomes more than 15,000 visitors annually for performances, master classes, and special events at Nichols Concert Hall.

