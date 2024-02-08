Mary Zimmerman's THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE Extends at Goodman Theatre

The Tony Award-winning director presents a world-premiere-in-miniature adaptation of Mozart’s magical family-friendly opera.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Mary Zimmerman's THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE Extends at Goodman Theatre

Goodman Theatre Manilow Resident Director Mary Zimmerman’s newest production, The Matchbox Magic Flute, has extended its run before performances begin. The Tony Award-winning director’s world-premiere-in-miniature adaptation of Mozart’s magical family-friendly opera features a 15-member company (10 actors and five musicians) and marks Zimmerman’s 18th production over a three-decade Goodman artistic affiliation.

With dragons, a man who is a bird, trials by fire and water and more, Day and Night do battle in this playful and imaginative hero’s quest—following the adventures of Prince Tamino and Princess Pamina, and revealing that things are not always as they seem. Recommended for audiences aged 8+, The Matchbox Magic Flute appears February 10 – March 17 (opening night is Monday, February 19 at 7pm).

Tickets ($25 - $90; subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Flute or by phone at 312.443.3800. 

EXTENSION WEEK PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, March 12 at 7:30pm

Wednesday, March 13 @ 7:30pm

Thursday, March 14 @ 2pm

Thursday, March 14 @ 7:30pm

Friday, March 15 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, March 16 @ 2pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, March 17 @ 2pm

Mary Zimmerman

Mary Zimmerman’s first Goodman Theatre opera was Galileo Galilei with Philip Glass (2002); at the Metropolitan Opera, she directed Lucia de Lammermoor (also at LaScala), Armida, La Sonnambula, Rusalka, Eurydice and Florencia en el Amazonas. She has directed 17 productions at the Goodman—including her own adaptations of Candide, The Jungle Book, The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, Journey to the West and The Odyssey, as well as directed The Music Man, Wonderful Town and Pericles. Her work at Lookingglass Theater includes her The Steadfast Tin Soldier, Arabian Nights, Argonautika, The Secret in the Wings, Treasure Island and Eleven Rooms of Proust as well as Metamorphoses, which ran on Broadway and for which she received the Tony Award for Best Direction of a play.




