Mary Zimmerman's THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE Extends at Goodman Theatre

The Tony Award-winning director presents a world-premiere-in-miniature adaptation of Mozart’s magical family-friendly opera.
POPULAR
Goodman Theatre Manilow Resident Director Mary Zimmerman’s newest production, The Matchbox Magic Flute, has extended its run before performances begin. The Tony Award-winning director’s world-premiere-in-miniature adaptation of Mozart’s magical family-friendly opera features a 15-member company (10 actors and five musicians) and marks Zimmerman’s 18th production over a three-decade Goodman artistic affiliation.
With dragons, a man who is a bird, trials by fire and water and more, Day and Night do battle in this playful and imaginative hero’s quest—following the adventures of Prince Tamino and Princess Pamina, and revealing that things are not always as they seem. Recommended for audiences aged 8+, The Matchbox Magic Flute appears February 10 – March 17 (opening night is Monday, February 19 at 7pm).
Tickets ($25 - $90; subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Flute or by phone at 312.443.3800.
Tuesday, March 12 at 7:30pm
Wednesday, March 13 @ 7:30pm
Thursday, March 14 @ 2pm
Thursday, March 14 @ 7:30pm
Friday, March 15 @ 7:30pm
Saturday, March 16 @ 2pm and 7:30pm
Sunday, March 17 @ 2pm
Mary Zimmerman’s first Goodman Theatre opera was Galileo Galilei with Philip Glass (2002); at the Metropolitan Opera, she directed Lucia de Lammermoor (also at LaScala), Armida, La Sonnambula, Rusalka, Eurydice and Florencia en el Amazonas. She has directed 17 productions at the Goodman—including her own adaptations of Candide, The Jungle Book, The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, Journey to the West and The Odyssey, as well as directed The Music Man, Wonderful Town and Pericles. Her work at Lookingglass Theater includes her The Steadfast Tin Soldier, Arabian Nights, Argonautika, The Secret in the Wings, Treasure Island and Eleven Rooms of Proust as well as Metamorphoses, which ran on Broadway and for which she received the Tony Award for Best Direction of a play.
Videos
|Romance Language: French Songs for Lovers, Feat. Various Artists
Le Piano Chicago (2/12-2/12) PHOTOS
|Aida
Lyric Opera House - Chicago (3/09-4/07)
|Oh, the Places You'll Glow!
The Second City - Mainstage (Chicago) (2/01-3/10)
|Music of the Baroque: Heaven & Earth
Fourth Presbyterian Church (5/13-5/13)
|Pierre-Laurent Aimard
Chicago Symphony Center (2/25-2/25)
|Don't Quit Your Daydream
The Second City - Mainstage (Chicago) (2/01-3/03)
|The Diary of Anne Frank (One-Act)
Greenhouse Theater Center (2/16-3/24)
|SOUL MIGRATION
The Center for Performing Arts (4/13-4/13)
|The Penelopiad
Goodman Theatre - Owen Theatre (3/02-3/31)
|Native Gardens
Raue Center For The Arts (2/23-3/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You