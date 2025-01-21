Marilyn Manson to Perform at The Hard Rock Casino in Gary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marilyn Manson is coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's Hard Rock Live venue on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. Central Time.

Iconic rock legend Marilyn Manson has announced a 2025 North American Spring Tour in support of his new album, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1. Prior to the May dates, Manson will head to Europe in February for a sold-out tour.

One Assassination Under God-Chapter 1, the 12th album by Marilyn Manson featuring the singles "As Sick As The Secrets Within", "Raise The Red Flag," and "Sacrilegious," was released worldwide on November 22nd, 2024 via Nuclear Blast Records. Stream and purchase at https://mm.bfan.link/oaug-ch-

Tickets for Marilyn Manson go on sale on Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. Central Time. Tickets start at $64.50. This show is general admission, standing room only. Ages 21 and up. The Hard Rock Live box office is open every Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on show days starting at 12 p.m.

