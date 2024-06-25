MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL Extends at Goodman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performances of the world-premiere musical Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil begin tonight as high demand for tickets spurs an eight-performance final extension. The stage musical adaptation of John Berendt’s iconic non-fiction book is realized by creators MacArthur “Genius” Grantee Taylor Mac (book), Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) with choreography by Tanya Birl-Torres. Tony Award winner Rob Ashford directs a cast led by Tony- and Grammy-Award winning actor J. Harrison Ghee as The Lady Chablis; Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt as Jim Williams; and Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess as Emma Dawes; the full company follows. The world-premiere production of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil appears through August 11, 2024 only in the 856-seat Albert Theatre); opening night is July 8. For tickets ($25 – 175, subject to change), call 312.443.3800 or visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Midnight. Goodman Theatre is grateful for the support of Northern Trust (Lead Corporate Sponsor) and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP (Corporate Sponsor Partner).

Southern charm is bountiful in Savannah, Georgia. But behind polite smiles, the eccentric residents are filled with secrets and motives. When wealthy antiques dealer Jim Williams is accused of murder, the sensational trial uncovers hidden truths and exposes the fine line between good and evil—which sparks Lady Chablis and other Savannahians to change the city forever. Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil—John Berendt’s 1994 blockbuster non-fiction book, a Pulitzer-Prize finalist that was on the New York Times Best-Seller list for 216 weeks—becomes a seductive new musical.

EXTENSION WEEK SCHEDULE



-Tuesday, ​August 6 at 7:30pm

-Wednesday, August 7 at 7:30pm

-Thursday, August 8 at 2pm and 7:30pm

-Friday, August 9 at 7:30pm

-Saturday, August 10 at 2pm and 7:30pm

-Sunday, August 11 at 2pm

SPECIAL EVENTS

Book Signing with John Berendt

Saturday, July 6 from 5 - 7pm

Don't miss the chance to have the acclaimed author of the New York Times best-seller Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil sign your book! Pick up a hard- or soft-cover copy in the Goodman gift store, and meet John Berendt, who penned one of the most beloved non-fiction books in literary history. Berendt was an editor and columnist at Esquire magazine and later became the editor of New York magazine. It was during a trip to Savannah in the mid-1980s when he became enchanted with the quirky city, and began writing what would eventually become the 1994 blockbuster non-fiction book, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil—a Pulitzer-Prize finalist that was on the New York Times Best-Seller list for a record-setting 216 weeks.

Thursday, July 18 at 6pm

The Poetry Foundation partners with the Goodman to commission a different poet to respond to each play in Susan V. Booth’s first curated season as Artistic Director. Poet avery r. young will read their piece, “Savanah Georgia,” and speak about the creative process. Light refreshments will be provided, with wine provided by Doña Amalia.

Musical Monday at Sidetrack

Monday, July 22 at 10pm

The cast of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil heads to Sidetrack for a Midnight Pop-Up event! Catch a sneak peek of the music from the show and get a chance to win tickets to the world-premiere production. Sing along to hits from your favorite musicals and join us at this special event. Sidetrack, located in the heart of Lakeview, is committed to providing a safe and inclusive space for the LGBTQIA+ communities.

ENHANCED AND ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES

Visit Goodman theatre.org/Access for more information about Goodman Theatre’s accessibility efforts.

-ASL-Interpreted: July 19 at 7:30pm – An American Sign Language interpreter signs the action/text as played.

-Touch Tour (12:30pm) and Audio-Described Performance (2pm): July 27

-Spanish Subtitled: July 27 at 7:30pm

-Open-Captioned: July 28 at 2pm – An LED sign presents dialogue in sync with the performance.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

The cast of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil features Tony- and Grammy-Award winning actor J. Harrison Ghee in the role of The Lady Chablis; Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt as Jim Williams; and Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess as Emma Dawes; along with stage and screen notables Lance Roberts (The Best Man) as Bobby Lewis; Austin Colby (The Great Gatsby) as Danny Hansford; Bailee Endebrock (Parade) as Corrine Strong; Shanel Bailey (The Book of Mormon) as Lavella Cole; Jessica Molaskey (Sunday in the Park with George) as Alma Knox Carter; Brianna Buckley (the ripple, the wave that carried me home) as Minerva; Mary Ernster (War Paint) as Serena Barnes; McKinley Carter (Turn of the Century) as Vera Strong; and more.

The award-winning creative team includes sets by Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, costumes by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting co-designed by Olivier- and Tony Award-winner Neil Austin and Jamie Platt, and sound design by AUDELCO Award-winner Jon Weston. Casting is by Lauren Port, CSA and The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Saori Yokoo and the Stage Managers are Jennifer Gregory and Mars Wolfe.

Conductor Thomas Murray leads the 12-piece orchestra, featuring Paul Mutzabaugh (Associate Conductor, Piano, Keyboard, Electric Guitar); Jo Ann Daugherty (Keyboard, Percussion); Christian Dillingham (Acoustic and Electric Bass); Tom Hipskind (Drumset, Percussion); Chris Forte (Acoustic and Electric Guitar); Heather Boehm (Violin); Tahirah Whittington (Cello); Steve Leinheiser (Woodwinds); Carey Deadman (Trumpet); Andy Baker (Trombone, Euphonium); Rachel Castellanos (Trombone); and Terry Leahy (Bass Trombone, Tuba).

