MACBETH BY THE SEA is Coming to The Den Theatre in November

John Hancock Productions will present Macbeth By The Sea, written by Joe Janes, and directed by Andrea J Dymond at The Den Theatre.

The production will feature Kelly Haran, Joe Janes, Lori McClain, and Ric Walker.

Shakespeare's tragic power couple, The Macbeths, murder the king and ascend the throne. Bestie Banquo has been killed, too. Worried her husband's hallucinations will thwart their reign, Lady M. orders a relaxing weekend away. Will it work? Spoiler alert: NO! Combining physical theater with skewering the bard, the play explores the themes of nepotism versus ambition and the merits of couples massages, karaoke, and Bon Jovi.

Chicago's John Hancock Productions took MBTS to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2023. In 2019, they premiered The Greatest Theatrical Event...EVER! and in 2017 took the hit Chicago production Our Christian Nation. JHP was created by Emmy Award winning playwright Joe Janes and esteemed director Andrea J Dymond. (Sidenote: Greatest Theatrical Event was set for a Chicago run and was thwarted by COVID. An abridged version will be presented before MBTS.)

Performance Details

Venue: The Den Theatre - Upper Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60622

Dates: November 20 (preview) - November 21 - December 15 - Thurs, Fri, Sat 8pm, Sun 3pm

Time: Two Hours including Intermission

Ticket price: $25 general admission

Den Box Office: (773) 697-3830 / https://thedentheatre.com/performances/2024/11/20/macbeth-by-the-sea-the-den-theatre

