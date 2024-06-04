MAC Offers Free Summer 2024 Lakeside Outdoor Concert Series and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



McAninch Arts Center has announced the 2024 Lakeside Pavilion Free Outdoor Summer Series. Programming runs July 12-Aug. 9, with a special event to celebrate the Olmec Trails outdoor art exhibition taking place throughout DuPage County June 30. Concert programming includes a Friday evening Pops Concert Series and Thursday evening WDCB LIVE Jazz Concert Series.



For the exciting new summer public art project: “Olmec Trails: Culture and Legacy.” COD will be home to nine of the 33 painted sculptures that will be installed throughout DuPage County beginning June 1 and be on display July through October. In celebration of this project, Lakeside Pavilion will host celebratory “Olmec Trails Family Fiesta,” 2– 6 p.m., June 30. This free event will feature live music, visual art and food vendors and more. For more information visit OlmecTrails.com.



The Friday Night Pop Concert Series opens with a special pops concert by New Philharmonic, the professional symphony orchestra in residence at the MAC, under the baton of Maestro Kirk Muspratt July 12. It will be followed by The Brit Pack, a must-see tribute band performing the works of The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, Radiohead, The Police and more July 19. Uptown Soul takes the Lakeside stage with a mix of smooth stylings of R&B and the fresh hits of today July 26; and Elton Rohn caps the series with a performance of Elton John’s greatest hits Aug. 9. All Pop Music Series concerts are free and begin at 7:30 p.m.



WDCB 90.9 FM, Chicago’s home for jazz, located on the campus of COD, curates the Thursday Evening WDCB LIVE Jazz Concert Series. Concerts include the soulful Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio known for their jazz-funk covers of greats from the ‘60s and early ‘70s July 18; and three-time Grammy-nominated, 20-year-old Indonesian jazz pianist Joey Alexander July 25. Both concerts are free and begin at 7:30 p.m.



Audiences are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to the Thursday and Friday and night concerts to benefit the Glen House Food Pantry and College of DuPage Student Fuel Pantry.



All Lakeside Pavilion events take place outdoors. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be moved indoors to the Belushi Performance Hall. Large blankets, large coolers and outside alcohol are not allowed. The Pavilion will not be open to anyone prior to 90 minutes before event start time. Reserving of space and holding areas is NOT allowed. Concessions will be available for purchase on site. More details will be announced at a later date.



For more information about these concerts, call 630.942.4000 or visit AtTheMAC.org. To secure space for a group, call 630.942.3026.



Also, this summer:



COD College Theater department presents two productions:



• The five-time Tony Award-winning musical “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” July 5-14 (No performance July 12). The show was the first Broadway musical where the audience at each performance voted for the ending. Tickets are $16 ($14 Students/Seniors). This ticketed production will take place indoors in the MAC’s Playhouse Theatre. Please note: this play Contains adult themes and language.



• A new production, “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Doo-Wop” with free performances at MAC Lakeside Pavilion at 1 p.m., July 13-14. This free hour-long, interactive family-friendly show about kindness is perfect for children ages 5-10.



For more information on either show, visit AtTheMAC.org.



From June 29 – Oct. 6 the Cleve Carney Museum of Art (CCMA) presents the exhibition Alberto Aguilar: “Grid Luck.” Aguilar explores the grid's role as both a generative and expansive tool. Drawing inspiration from COD’s Permanent Art Collection, the exhibit reimagines the materials and spaces within the CCMA, leading to the creation of new site-specific works. Aguilar's innovative approach uses existing objects from institutional spaces as his materials offering a fresh take on traditional art-making, providing a new perspective on often overlooked possibilities. For more information visit TheCCMA.org.

