Lyric Opera of Chicago to Present GREAT CHORAL WORKS This Winter

Lyric Opera of Chicago will present Great Choral Works, a celebration of the beauty and power of choral music, in two community concerts in February 2025. Led by Music Director Enrique Mazzola, with select pieces conducted by Donald Lee III, a recent alumnus of the Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center, these performances will feature the Lyric Opera Chorus under the direction of Chorus Director Michael Black and pianist Noah Lindquist. They will take place at Wheaton College on February 19 and at the Kehrein Center for the Arts in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood on February 21. Each concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

These concerts bring some of Lyric’s world-renowned artistry into the community, allowing residents to engage with the Lyric Opera Chorus in their own neighborhoods. This hour-long program spans a diverse selection of choral works from operatic and theatrical traditions, showcasing the range of the Lyric Opera Chorus, accompanied by pianist Noah Lindquist. Selections include ensembles from Verdi’s Macbeth and Bizet’s Carmen, as well as Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor. The program will also feature traditional spirituals and selections from American musical theater classics such as Carousel and The Sound of Music.

"This program celebrates the emotional depth of choral music and highlights the exceptional artistry of the Lyric Opera Chorus," says Music Director Enrique Mazzola. "By presenting selections that range from Verdi’s stirring dramas to the warmth of American spirituals, we are sharing the universal power of music with communities both familiar and new to opera."

Performance Details:

Wheaton College Armerding Center for Music and Arts

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

520 E Kenilworth Ave, Wheaton, IL 60187

Kehrein Center for the Arts

Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

5628 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60644

