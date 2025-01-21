Lyric Opera of Chicago to Hold Chorus Auditions for the 2025/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lyric Opera of Chicago is holding auditions for all voice categories for singers who are prepared for professional careers.

Audition Schedule:

Preliminary auditions will take place at the Lyric Opera House on the following dates:

Monday, March 24, 2025: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 25, 2025: 4:00–6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 26, 2025: 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 28, 2025: 11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m. & 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 29, 2025: 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Applicants must sing a preliminary audition to be considered for a callback, although not all singers will be asked to attend a callback audition.

Callback auditions are by invitation only and will be held on Saturday, March 29, 2025 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

All materials must be received by 5:00 p.m. CDT on Monday, March 17, 2025. Late applications will not be considered. To apply, singers must submit a current résumé, a headshot, a letter specifying their first, second, and third choice of audition dates, and contact information for two references of recognized musical authority. Applications should be emailed to choraud@lyricopera.org.

For the audition, singers should prepare two contrasting opera arias in different languages. Both arias must be memorized, and singers may be asked to sight-read. The ability to read and memorize music quickly and accurately is essential. Auditions are expected to last no more than four minutes, so singers should plan their repertoire accordingly. Lyric will provide an accompanist, and singers must bring legible copies of their music in the correct key.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or have legal permission to work in the U.S. during the rehearsal and performance periods. Lyric employs a professional chorus under an AGMA (American Guild of Musical Artists) contract with competitive wages, and union membership is not required to audition.

The 2025/26 performance season runs from October 11 to November 23, 2025, with rehearsals beginning in August, and the second season runs from January 5 to April 19, 2026. A full schedule of rehearsals and performances will be provided prior to the commencement of rehearsals.

Lyric Opera of Chicago is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment. The company is an equal-opportunity employer and encourages qualified artists from historically underrepresented groups, including but not limited to those who identify as Black, Indigenous, or a Person of Color, to audition.

For more information, visit lyricopera.org, email choraud@lyricopera.org, or call the Lyric audition hotline at (312) 827-3548.

Comments