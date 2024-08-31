Chicago Artist MajTNC Drops New Single 'Beg Me To Stay'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago's MajTNC has just released a new single titled "Beg Me To Stay." Following the success of their previous track "Nice To Meet You," MajTNC continues to captivate audiences with their unique sound, blending soulful lyrics with modern beats.

"Beg Me To Stay" is a heartfelt track that delves into the complexities of love and relationships. With its emotive lyrics and catchy melody, the song explores the way a girl wants to be around MajTNC but he has better things to do. MajTNC's powerful vocals, combined with the song's poignant message, make it a standout addition to their growing discography.

MajTNC, known for their ability to write music anytime, anywhere, has once again showcased their talent for crafting songs that resonate with listeners on a deep level. The release of "Beg Me To Stay" is expected to further solidify their position in the music scene as an artist to watch.

Fans can stream "Beg Me To Stay" on all major platforms starting today, August 31st.

