Laurie Berkner Returns to the Ravinia Festival in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beloved children's musician Laurie Berkner will return to the Chicago area for two solo performances at 11:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 3 at the Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park, IL.

"One of my favorite things about the summer is performing at the Ravinia Festival!" says Laurie. "Seeing the faces of the families in the audience in that beautiful setting, and knowing that kids are dancing, running, and singing with me all across the lawn is truly a joyous and incredible feeling. I can't wait to come back this year!"

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner celebrates the 25th anniversary of the release of her third album, Victor Vito, throughout 2024. At her Ravinia shows, Laurie will perform songs from Victor Vito like "Victor Vito" and "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)," along with such well-loved hits as "Pig On Her Head," "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Rocketship Run," and "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," and more recent fan favorites like "Superhero," "Waiting for the Elevator," and "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump." Laurie will also sing a couple of brand-new singles that were released just this year! And – as a special treat – some favorite Laurie Berkner songs that are not often heard at Laurie’s full-band concerts.

Laurie Berkner's concerts showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up, sing along, and move. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads).

Photo credit: Jayme Thornton

Comments