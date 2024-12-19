Laura Dellis Brings HALFWAY TO FIFTY 3 to the Den Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Laura Dellis has established herself as one of Chicago's top up and coming female comics. You can witness firsthand Dellis' talents in her show HALFWAY TO FIFTY 3, Saturday, January 11 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago. Showtime is 7pm and tickets are $26.

In her show HALFWAY TO FIFTY 3, Laura Dellis is back and older than ever! Watch her reflect on her last 27 years of life through stand-up comedy and music of all genres. The performance blends together in a way that makes most audiences ask, "Was that really necessary?" To Laura, the answer is yes!.

The show will also feature the blessing of world-famous music director Micky York and the sassiest comedian in Chicago Joe Nicastro as the opener. What more could you ask for? Probably a lot- but that doesn't matter. Just come!

She has performed at famed at Chicago's top comedy theaters including The Second City, The Annoyance, iO and Zanies.

The previous editions of Laura's Halfway to Fifty, and its follow up Halfway To Fifty ...2 incorporated stand-up comedy about Laura's life with music of all genres.

Writing her own standup material, Laura began her road to improv certification through the education at Improv Olympic prior to its closure and recently training again at The Annoyance, where she is performing in the sketch comedy show "Motorcycle Rocketship." Laura also performs with the improv group "Offbrand Funeral Band" all around Chicago comedy theaters.

In her spare time, Laura also co-hosts with Rebecca Marowitz, Tunetown, a podcast on Spotify and Apple, about music of all genres. Together they break down albums, list their favorites, and discover new artists. This podcast is filled with laughter and LOTS of banter.

You can learn more about this rising comic star at LauraDellis.com.

