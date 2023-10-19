Laci Mosely's SCAM GODDESS PODCAST Comes To The Den Theatre, November 16

Scam Goddess is a podcast dedicated to fraud and all those who practice it!

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA Photo 3 Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA
Review Roundup: James Monroe Iglehart Leads Pre-Broadway Louis Armstrong Musical, A WONDER Photo 4 Reviews: Iglehart Leads Louis Armstrong Musical, A WONDERFUL WORLD

Laci Mosely's SCAM GODDESS PODCAST Comes To The Den Theatre, November 16

The Den Theatre today announced a live appearance of the Scam Goddess Podcast, hosted by actress and comedian Laci Mosely, to be held on Thursday, November 16 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($25 - $42) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Scam Goddess is a podcast dedicated to fraud and all those who practice it! Laci Mosley (aka Scam Goddess) keeps you up to date on the latest scams, alongside some of your favorite comedians! It's like true crime only without all the death! True fun ass crime! @ScamGoddess

Laci Mosley is an actress and comedian who currently stars in Paramount+'s hit reboot of “iCarly” and in NBC's new comedy series, “Lopez vs. Lopez”. Additional television credits include: “A Black Lady Sketch Show” on HBO, ”Florida Girls” on Pop, “Kenan” on NBC, “Single Parents” on ABC, “Better Call Saul” on AMC, and “Insecure” on HBO. Laci also helms her award winning podcast Scam Goddess which is dedicated to fraud and all those who practice it. Scam Goddess was awarded Best Crime Podcast at the 2022 iHeart Radio Podcast Awards in addition to winning the Webby Award (2x) for Best Crime and Justice Podcast. Scam Goddess was recently recognized by Time Magazine as a Top 10 Podcast of 2022. @DivaLaci

Performance schedule:Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets: $28 regular seating ($25 obstructed view); $42 front row VIP table seating; $38 VIP table seating; $33 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum. 

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements.

For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Otherworld Theatre Presents TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY Opening February 9 Photo
Otherworld Theatre Presents TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY Opening February 9

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy live theatre production company in North America, presents its first-ever original musical, TWIHARD!  A Twilight Musical Parody, with music composed by Brian Rasmussen.

2
Otherworld Theatre Company to Present Original Musical TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody Photo
Otherworld Theatre Company to Present Original Musical TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody in February

Get ready for a hilarious and epic experience as Otherworld Theatre presents 'Twihard! A Twilight Musical Parody' starting February 9th, 2024. Join in the celebration of the Twilight phenomenon with this must-see show at Otherworld Theatre. Don't miss out on the laughs and entertainment!

3
Ben Vereen Joins Porchlight Music Theatres Artistic Advisory Board Photo
Ben Vereen Joins Porchlight Music Theatre's Artistic Advisory Board

Renowned performer Ben Vereen joins the Artistic Advisory Board of Porchlight Music Theatre. Learn more about this exciting addition and Vereen's recent ICON Award recognition.

4
George Lopez to Perform at Hard Rock Live This Winter Photo
George Lopez to Perform at Hard Rock Live This Winter

Comedian George Lopez brings his 'Alllriiiighhttt!' comedy tour to Hard Rock Live in February. Get ready for a night of laughter as Lopez embraces his ethnicity and confronts racial stereotypes. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre Video
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie in Chicago Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson in Chicago Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
“WINTER WONDERLAND” in Chicago “WINTER WONDERLAND”
Harold Washington Cultural Center (12/09-12/09)
Lucy's Comedy in Chicago Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (1/05-1/05)
New Rules in Chicago New Rules
Raue Center For The Arts (11/22-11/22)
COMMEDIA DIVINA: IT’S WORSE THAN THAT in Chicago COMMEDIA DIVINA: IT’S WORSE THAN THAT
Otherworld Theatre (11/09-11/19)
Bachelors of Broadway in Chicago Bachelors of Broadway
ECC Arts Center (3/16-3/16)
Sanctuary City in Chicago Sanctuary City
Ensemble Theater In Honor of Helen Zell at Steppenwolf (8/14-11/18)
Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater in Chicago Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater
ECC Arts Center (1/27-1/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You