Laci Mosely's SCAM GODDESS PODCAST Comes To The Den Theatre, November 16

The Den Theatre today announced a live appearance of the Scam Goddess Podcast, hosted by actress and comedian Laci Mosely, to be held on Thursday, November 16 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($25 - $42) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Scam Goddess is a podcast dedicated to fraud and all those who practice it! Laci Mosley (aka Scam Goddess) keeps you up to date on the latest scams, alongside some of your favorite comedians! It's like true crime only without all the death! True fun ass crime! @ScamGoddess

Laci Mosley is an actress and comedian who currently stars in Paramount+'s hit reboot of “iCarly” and in NBC's new comedy series, “Lopez vs. Lopez”. Additional television credits include: “A Black Lady Sketch Show” on HBO, ”Florida Girls” on Pop, “Kenan” on NBC, “Single Parents” on ABC, “Better Call Saul” on AMC, and “Insecure” on HBO. Laci also helms her award winning podcast Scam Goddess which is dedicated to fraud and all those who practice it. Scam Goddess was awarded Best Crime Podcast at the 2022 iHeart Radio Podcast Awards in addition to winning the Webby Award (2x) for Best Crime and Justice Podcast. Scam Goddess was recently recognized by Time Magazine as a Top 10 Podcast of 2022. @DivaLaci

Performance schedule:Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets: $28 regular seating ($25 obstructed view); $42 front row VIP table seating; $38 VIP table seating; $33 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements.

For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.