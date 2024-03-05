Kid Fury to Perform LIFE IS BETTER at The Den Theatre This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Den Theatre will present Kid Fury: Life is Better, featuring three stand-up performances on Thursday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m., and Friday, April 12, 2024, at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage. Tickets ($32 - $65) go on sale Friday, March 8 at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Kid Fury, born and raised in Miami, FL, is a Jamaican American comedian, writer, and podcaster. One half of The Read podcast, a comedy show that has garnered over 250 million listens worldwide. The show celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2023 and has been highly awarded, such as winning iHeart's best comedy podcast in 2021 and Vulture's top comedy podcast of 2022. Kid Fury is also a writer on Issa Rae's series "Rap Sh!t" on HBO which premiered its second season last November. Kid Fury currently resides in Los Angeles, CA.

Performance schedule:

Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.



Tickets: $35 regular seating ($32 obstructed view); $65 front row VIP table seating; $55 VIP table seating; $45 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.