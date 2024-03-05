Kid Fury to Perform LIFE IS BETTER at The Den Theatre This Spring

Performances will take place on April 11 and 12.

By: Mar. 05, 2024
Kid Fury to Perform LIFE IS BETTER at The Den Theatre This Spring
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Den Theatre will present Kid Fury: Life is Better, featuring three stand-up performances on Thursday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m., and Friday, April 12, 2024, at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage. Tickets ($32 - $65) go on sale Friday, March 8 at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Kid Fury, born and raised in Miami, FL, is a Jamaican American comedian, writer, and podcaster. One half of The Read podcast, a comedy show that has garnered over 250 million listens worldwide. The show celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2023 and has been highly awarded, such as winning iHeart's best comedy podcast in 2021 and Vulture's top comedy podcast of 2022. Kid Fury is also a writer on Issa Rae's series "Rap Sh!t" on HBO which premiered its second season last November. Kid Fury currently resides in Los Angeles, CA.

Performance schedule:
Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. 
Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.
 
Tickets: $35 regular seating ($32 obstructed view); $65 front row VIP table seating; $55 VIP table seating; $45 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.




Videos