Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Nichelle Lewis and More Set for A NIGHT OF BROADWAY
Jessica Vosk, Emily Skinner and Michelle Williams will also perform at Illinois Conservatory for the Arts' fifth annual benefit gala and concert in Naperville.
Illinois Conservatory for the Arts has announced the headliners for its fifth annual A Night of Broadway benefit Gala & Concert, taking place Saturday, February 20, 2027 at Hotel Arista in Naperville, Illinois.
The evening will feature performances from Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Grammy Award winner Jenn Colella, Tony Award nominee Nichelle Lewis, Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner, Jessica Vosk and Grammy Award winner and Rockford native Michelle Williams.
Veteran Broadway music director Matthew Croft will lead a 20-piece live orchestra, accompanying the performers on selections from Broadway and beyond.
Guests may attend either the full benefit gala or the concert-only portion of the evening. Full gala tickets begin at $300 and include a cocktail hour beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by a plated dinner, pre-concert entertainment and auction, the concert and a DJ-hosted open-bar after party with the performers.
Concert-only tickets are $150 and include the 7:30 p.m. performance and admission to the after party. Valet parking is included with both in-person ticket options.
For the first time, the organization will also offer a livestream of the concert for those unable to attend in person. Livestream tickets are $85.
“ICA has never had to turn away a student due to financial difficulties,” said ICA Executive Director Dylan Ladd. “And that is all thanks to our generous donors and the money we raise annually at this incredibly special event.”
“Once again, we will bring in some of the most celebrated performers on Broadway to not only entertain our audiences, but also to inspire our students who are the next generation of theater makers,” Ladd added.
A Night of Broadway will take place Saturday, February 20, 2027 at Hotel Arista, located at 2139 City Gate Lane in Naperville.
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