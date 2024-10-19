Judy Gold Set for THE BIG GAY CABARET in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Big Gay Cabaret Series presented by Ginger Minj has announced its final performer of the season, Judy Gold. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday, November 8 & 9 at 8PM, and Sunday, November 10 at 5PM at Venus Cabaret Theater - 3745 N. Southport Ave. Tickets are available at www.mercurytheaterchicago.com or www.biggaycabaret.com.

Judy has had stand-up specials on HBO, Comedy Central, and LOGO, and appeared on Netflix's Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration. She is the author of Yes I Can Say That: When They Come For The Comedians, We Are All In Trouble, a critically acclaimed book about free speech and cancel-culture which debuted as the number one comedy release on Amazon and was featured in the New York Times Book Review. The solo show, Yes I Can Say That! directed by BD Wong and starring Judy premiered in March 2023 at 59E59 Theaters and received rave reviews. Judy is also featured prominently in Trevor Noah's recent documentary XCLD: The Story of Cancel Culture. She hosts the weekly hit podcast, It's Judy's Show with Judy Gold.

Judy is featured in the new Netflix documentary Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution, which explores the history of LGBTQ+ standup comedy. Judy's recent acting credits include feature films She Came To Me (Susan Shaw), Tripped Up (Chef Missy) and Love Reconsidered (Susie). Recent TV credits: Showtime's City On A Hill (Cassndra Kassell), FX's Better Things (Chaya). Showtime's The First Lady (Elizabeth Read), Apple TV+ Extrapolations (Sophie). Other guest stars include Hulu's Life and Beth, Girls 5 Eva and recurring roles on Comedy Central's Awkwafina, Netflix's Friends from College and TBS' Search Party.

Judy is one of the main subjects in the Hulu documentary Hysterical. She has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show. From 1999-2010, Judy was the host of HBO's At the Multiplex with Judy Gold. Judy also won two Emmy awards for writing and producing The Rosie O'Donnell Show. She was also the story editor on the final season of FX's Better Things.

Judy has written and starred in three critically acclaimed Off-Broadway hit shows, the aforementioned Yes I Can Say That!, The Judy Show - My Life as a Sitcom (Outer Critics Circle Nomination), and 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother (GLAAD Media Award - Outstanding NY Theater, Drama Desk Nomination - Actor). Judy received rave reviews as Gremio in The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park all-female production of The Taming of The Shrew. She also co-starred in Off-Broadway's Clinton! The Musical, and Disaster! The Musical.

Judy has made numerous appearances on The View, The Today Show, The Drew Barrymore Show, and on MSNBC, CNN and NewsNation as a free-speech advocate. She often pops up on The Food Network, but she tries to forget competing on Chopped All Stars and Rachel vs. Guy.

Judy's three albums, Conduct Unbecoming, Kill Me Now and Judith's Roommate Had a Baby are available wherever you get your music. You can also check out her website, JudyGold.com or follow her on Twitter, Instagram or Tik Tok - @jewdygold

