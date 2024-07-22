Judi Mark Returns Home To Chicago With A Tribute To Gwen Verdon At Davenport's

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Judi Mark returns to her hometown Chicago in her acclaimed tribute show "Merely Marvelous: The Songs of Gwen Verdon."

Celebrating the original Broadway star of Sweet Charity, Redhead, Damn Yankees and Chicago, Judi has earned rave reviews with Cabaret Scenes saying, "Performed with perfect on-target emotion. It is difficult to imagine a better performer than Mark to illustrate the icon's legacy." Verdon was married to choreographer/director Bob Fosse, with Gwen as his muse. Judi entertains us with facts, stories, characterizations, original songs written especially for Gwen and songs from her solo albums.

Some of the featured songs are: If My Friends Could See Me Now, Roxie, Whatever Lola Wants, Where Am I Going? I've Got the World on a String, Ain't Misbehavin', The Saga of Jenny, Feelin' Groovy, I'm a Brass Band, Two Lost Souls and more.

The show will take place at Davenport's, 1383 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago on Saturday, August 31 at 8pm. Directed by award-winning cabaret star Jeff Harnar, Judi will be accompanied by Chicago favorite Mark Burnell on piano. Tickets are $20 with a 2-drink minimum and are available online at DavenportsPianoBar.com.

About the Artist

Judi Mark is a multi-talented professional dancer, singer, actor, dance educator and Toastmaster. A passionate woman of artistic breadth, she has over four decades of performing experience in the industry. A member of SAG-AFTRA, Judi has appeared on the concert stage, Off-Broadway, regional theater, cabaret, film, and television. She has graced many stages and clubs across the country including The Kennedy Center, The Algonquin, The Friars Club, The Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama, Sweetwater's and The Copacabana.

A featured guest performer in the musical reviews of 'Showtune', 'The Melody Lingers On', 'Blame It On The Movies', Judi shared the stages with Kathryn Crosby, Marilyn Maye, and Anita Gillette at The Madison Theater. She also appeared as a guest on numerous talk shows, choreographed and acted with Danny DeVito. Additional highlights include Off-Broadway and performing with the American Ballet Theater at The Met in Lincoln Center over several seasons.

She was born on Chicago's West Side to a musical family who encouraged her to express herself creatively. Her mother was a pianist and her father owned Electronic Engineers Inc. and a studio and record label International Recording Company Inc., in the Wicker Park/Bucktown area. Her family moved to Skokie where at an early age attended THE TOM THUMB PLAYERS for acting, singing and dancing training, before going onto studying ballet and piano theory at the Chicago Conservatory of Music. Judi attended East Prairie Grammar School while still pursuing her dance training, and Niles East High. Her family moved to Highland Park where she attended and graduated from Deerfield High. For college Judi went to Southern Illinois University where she became the Captain of the Pom Pom Dancers, choreographing and cheering the basketball players at half time shows!

Following a move to Miami Beach and graduation, Judi moved to California where she received an MFA in Dance and choreography at USIU School of Performing Arts in San Diego.

From there she went to the New York City where she was able to utilize all of her talents and participate in all of the arts the city had to offer. She worked as a licensed dance educator and taught dance at Marymount College, going on to become a site supervisor for student dance teachers at Hofstra University.

She now comes full circle, coming back home to Chicago where she began her musical journey.

Comments