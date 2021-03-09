Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Joyce Carol Oates Announced to Appear at Chicago Humanities Festival

Oates is the author of contemporary classic novels like We Were the Mulvaneys and Blonde.

Mar. 9, 2021  

Chicago Humanities Festival will host a special one-hour, live streaming event with acclaimed author Joyce Carol Oates on Thursday, March 25th.

In her latest short story collection The (Other) You Joyce Carol Oates ponders who her characters might have become if they'd chosen different paths.

Through the imaginations of her contemplative protagonists, Oates-author of contemporary classic novels like We Were the Mulvaneys and Blonde-deftly detangles the complex circumstances that dictate who we turn out to be. Join Oates and Rebecca Makkai, author of Pulitzer Prize finalist The Great Believers, for a discussion of destiny, alternative realities, and our other selves.

General Audience tickets are $35, which includes access to the virtual event and a signed copy of The (Other) You directly to your door (U.S. addresses only). ALL tickets must be purchased online via Seminary Co-op directly. This program is free to watch for CHF members at the Friends level ($125) and up, no need to register. Books are available for purchase.

Learn more at chicagohumanities.org.


