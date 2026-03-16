Joffrey Ballet Completes $2.5 Million Renovation Of Joffrey Tower In Chicago

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Joffrey Ballet has completed a major refresh of its Chicago-based home, The Joffrey Tower (10 E. Randolph Street), featuring interiors by Rubiostudio, and vivid environmental graphics by acclaimed artist & designer Bob Faust, renowned for crafting work with typography at its core, and showcasing visually-stunning examples of Concrete Poetry, courtesy of the national Poetry Foundation, also based in Chicago.

Together, this interdisciplinary collaboration of art, design, architecture, dance, and poetry aims to re-imagine Joffrey Tower as both a home for ballet and a living work of art; creating an environment as inspiring and dynamic as the Company itself.

Under the direction of Joffrey President and CEO Greg Cameron, Joffrey leadership began re-thinking the environment of The Joffrey Tower post-COVID, aiming to create an integrated campus within the Tower's four floors to strengthen engagement between the Company Artists, its Grainger Academy of The Joffrey Ballet students, Community Engagement students, and administrative personnel. Key elements of the resulting $2.5 million restoration, funded by generous Joffrey supporters, include the creation of an industry-leading Health and Wellness center and the installation of new Harlequin Wood Sprung Floors. The project also expanded the Tower's Anne L. Kaplan Costume Shop, the Grainger Academy lobby, and administrative facilities, adding meeting rooms and workspaces.

“To support their work on stage, it is of the utmost importance that our Company Artists and students are taken care of off stage, so we sought for Joffrey Tower's surroundings to be mindful of both the artists' physical and mental wellbeing. A great deal of attention was paid to providing leading-edge fitness equipment and spa facilities in our expansive new Health and Wellness Center, along with offering a variety of comfortable and vibrant spaces for our artists to both individually renew and to congregate for camaraderie,” offered Cameron.

To carry out this first renovation since the Tower opened in 2008, the Company enlisted architect (and Joffrey Board Director) Elva Rubio and Corporate Concepts Inc. to facilitate the interior architecture. Rubio, founder of Chicago-based Rubiostudio, has over 30 years of experience in various practice fields, including urban design, interior design, design education, communications design strategy, and the built environment.

“My firm clearly understood the assignment put forth by the Joffrey Board: to design a practical and functional floor plan that brings the administrative and artistic functions together, enabling a great exchange of energy and ideas. Given my 20 years as a supporter of the Joffrey, it has been an honor to help deliver a space that serves all the Company's needs, and I'd like to think our design has created a ‘wonderful chaos' of interactivity,” said Rubio.

Upon completion of the structural foundation, and with over 6,000 sq. ft. of wall space as his canvas, Faust then dramatically embellished walls throughout Joffrey Tower with his signature “Wallworks,” larger-than-life kaleidoscopically re-mixed photographs. Seeking to interpret themes of movement, the origin photos – now remixed in sizes up to 50 x 400 feet – ranged in subject from Joffrey rehearsal and performance shots to behind-the-scenes costumes and scenic props.

“Working closely with Elva and her team, the ‘Wallworks' installation for the Joffrey is unique in that she made the decision early on to design the space, knowing there would be art activations throughout. Many of the usual design details were omitted in exchange for clean white space. I sourced imagery, not usually celebrated but no less critical to performance making, for its details, colors, and textures to create ever-evolving and ‘moving' patterns across these key walls. Visitors will encounter fragments of costumes, props, backstage mechanicals, and even former advertising remixed into contemporary patterns to bring a definable visual identity to Joffrey Tower,” added Faust.

And, in furthering the Joffrey's commitment to Chicago artists and culture, Faust's colorful wall installations are accompanied by inspirational lines of poetry, designed as site-specific Concrete Poems, works that are as much a piece of visual art as they are poems. Curated as part of a new collaboration between the Joffrey and the Chicago-based Poetry Foundation, incorporated into the environment are excerpts of work by six local poets: Alfonso Carrara, Tarfia Faizullah, Angela Jackson, José Olivarez, Anne Stevenson, and the former (and inaugural) Poet Laureate of Chicago avery r. young.

The Joffrey Ballet concludes its 2025-2026 70th Anniversary Season with the highly anticipated Chicago Premiere of Yuri Possokhov's Eugene Onegin, a richly layered and deeply human exploration of love, loss, and redemption inspired by Alexander Pushkin's poetic novel. From the acclaimed creative team behind Anna Karenina, Eugene Onegin—a co-production with San Francisco Ballet—features an original score by the award-winning composer, performer, and conductor Ilya Demutsky and an immersive set design that plunges audiences into the fragility of the human heart. Eugene Onegin is presented for ten performances only at the historic Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago, from June 4 to 14, 2026.