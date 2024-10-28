Joel Hall Dancers & Center Reveals New Leadership

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Joel Hall Dancers & Center has named William Gill as Artistic Director and Joseph Pindelski as Executive Director of the iconic Chicago dance company founded by Joel Hall in 1974. Having served in interim capacities for ten months, their appointments bring continuity to the leadership team in charge of the Joel Hall Dancers and “The Center” training studio of JHDC.

Joel Hall Dancers & Center recently opened its new home studio at 4511 N. Clark, part of a partnership with Black Ensemble Theater. The 1140 square foot dance studio features a Proforma III sprung dance floor by Connor Dance.

Visit joelhall.org/class-schedule for details, class schedule and registration links. Upcoming events include a free ages 18+ Mindfulness Event on November 4. To welcome Chicagoans to the new studio, all classes from November 4-10, 2024 are 50% off with the code NEWHOME.

Both Gill and Pindelski assumed interim leadership roles at JHDC in December 2023 amidst a time of significant change for the organization. Under their leadership, the company entered into a new partnership with Black Ensemble Theater to secure a home studio for the company, celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the Joel Hall Dancers with several events throughout Chicago, and re-established the Joel Hall Dancers First Company.

“I feel that my company and my legacy are in the hands of a strong team, and my ‘home’ is secure,” says Co-Founder and Artistic Director Emeritus Joel Hall of the duo. “They have provided exemplary work and The Board is very pleased to confirm Will and Joseph,” says Board President Craig Davis. “It is such an honor and privilege to continue the legacy and work of Joel Hall while implementing new and fresh ideas through my voice,” says Gill. Adds Pindelski, “This has been a period of tremendous and exciting challenges, proving our resilience as a company.” Board Members include Craig Davis (President), Merrick M. Mitchell (Secretary), Sara West (Treasurer), J. Roger Buchanan, and Leah O'Riordan.



JHDC STANDARD IN-PERSON CLASS RATES

60 Minute Adult/All Youth Classes: $18

75 Minute Adult: $20

90 Minute Adult: $22

JHDC DISCOUNTED IN-PERSON CLASS RATES

Performing Artist, Nonprofit Employee, First Responder, Veteran, Senior Citizen Discount (verification required): $15

Joel Hall Dancer First Company Alum, Noumenon Dance Ensemble Member (verification required): $10



JHDC VIRTUAL CLASS RATES

60 Minute: $10

75 Minute: $12

90 Minute: $16

Other Financial Aid is available, inquire at classes@joelhall.org

TRANSPORTATION TO 4511 N. CLARK

Street parking is available on Clark, Sunnyside.

CTA Bus: 22, 78; Red Line: Wilson.

Metra: Ravenswood.

Comments