Jessie Mueller to Perform With Seth Rudetsky at Steppenwolf Theatre in January 2023

Steppenwolf Theatre and Mark Cortale will present Tony Award-winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress, Carousel and The Minutes) for a hometown concert, hosted and music directed by Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky, who has accompanied such legendary artists as Patti LuPone and Audra McDonald at Steppenwolf in recent years. The concert on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 8 pm in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater (1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago) promises to be filled with intimate, behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's funny and insightful questions - and the music from Mueller's unique career. This is a spontaneous evening of show-stopping songs by Carole King, Sara Bareilles, Rodgers & Hammerstein and more!

Tickets cost $55 - $115. A special member pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 28 at 12 pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 29 at 12 pm. For tickets, visit steppenwolf.org/jessie-mueller or call (312) 335-1650.

Jessie Mueller

was most recently seen on Broadway in Steppenwolf's The Minutes by Tracy Letts. Previously, Jessie starred on Broadway in the revival of Carousel (Drama Desk Award, Tony, Grammy nominations). She originated the roles of Jenna in Waitress (Tony, Drama Desk, Grammy nominations) and Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Grammy awards). Other Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. She will return to the Kennedy Center this Fall in Guys And Dolls. TV/film: Patsy & Loretta, Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods, Evil, Candy, Chicago Voices (Chicago Emmy nomination), A Good Person, Secret Headquarters and Steven Spielberg's The Post.



Seth Rudetsky

is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. As an author, he penned My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan and the sequel The Rise And Fall Of A Theater Geek (Random House) as well as three volumes of Seth's Broadway Diary featuring inside scoops and hilarious stories from all of the stars he's worked with. He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster! (New York Times "critics pick") which also premiered to rave reviews in London. In June 2016, he and his husband, James Wesley, co-produced a recording of "What The World Needs Now" with stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King and Audra McDonald which went to number one on iTunes and raised more than $100,000 for the Orlando shooting victims (and is still raising money. Buy it!). Seth and James have a foundation called Your Kids Our Kids that presented Concert For America; a series around the country featuring stars like Barry Manilow, Keala Settle, Stephanie Mills, Vanessa Williams, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow and Audra McDonald that raised money for 5 non-profits that have been working relentlessly since the 2016 presidential election. SiriusXM/Pandora also carries Seth's first podcast series: Seth Rudetsky's Back To School where he interviews stars about the ups and (hilarious) downs of their high school years. The first two seasons include Tina Fey, Bowen Yang, Allison Janney, Vanessa Willams and many more. When Broadway shut down, Seth and James started hosting/producing Stars In The House (StarsInTheHouse.com), a twice-daily livestream that's featured tons of Broadway stars as well as TV reunions like The West Wing, Scandal, Frasier and E.R. and has raised more than $1,000,000 for The Actors Fund. They also joined Marlo Thomas and co-produced new versions of "Free To Be You And Me" with Sara Bareilles and "Sisters And Brothers" with the Broadway Inspirational Voices with the profits going to NAACP Legal Defense Fund. You can find out more about Seth and watch his signature "deconstructions" at SethRudetsky.com.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company

is a Chicago theater that is home to America's ensemble. The company began performing in the mid-1970s in the basement of a Highland Park, IL church-today Steppenwolf is the nation's premier ensemble theater with 49 members who are among the top actors, playwrights and directors in the field. Deeply rooted in its ensemble ethos, the company is committed to equity, diversity, inclusion and making the Steppenwolf experience accessible to all. Groundbreaking productions from Balm in Gilead and August: Osage County to Downstate and Pass Over-and accolades that include the National Medal of Arts and 12 Tony® Awards-have made the theatre legendary. Artistic programming includes a main stage season; a Steppenwolf for Young Adults season; LookOut, a multi-genre performance series; and the Steppenwolf NOW virtual stage. The nationally recognized work of Steppenwolf Education engages more than 20,000 participants annually in Chicagoland communities promoting compassion, encouraging curiosity and inspiring action. While firmly grounded in the Chicago community, more than 40 original Steppenwolf productions have enjoyed success nationally and internationally, including Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, Sydney, Galway and Dublin. 2021 marked the opening of Steppenwolf's landmark Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts & Education Center-deepening the company's commitment to Chicagoland teens and serving as a cultural nexus for Chicago. Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis are the Artistic Directors and E. Brooke Flanagan is Executive Director. Keating Crown is Chair of Steppenwolf's Board of Trustees.

Steppenwolf's Mission: Steppenwolf strives to create thrilling, courageous and provocative art in a thoughtful and inclusive environment. We succeed when we disrupt your routine with experiences that spark curiosity, empathy and joy. We invite you to join our ensemble as we navigate, together, our complex world. steppenwolf.org, facebook.com/steppenwolftheatre, twitter.com/steppenwolfthtr and instagram.com/steppenwolfthtr.

Mark Cortale

just celebrated his eleventh anniversary season as Producing Artistic Director of The Art House in Provincetown, MA. Since 2011 he has presented artists including Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Kristin Chenoweth, Megan Mullally and Christine Ebersole. In 2019, he co-produced the Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominated Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get. He founded the international Broadway @ Concert Series featuring Seth Rudetsky as music director and host in Provincetown in 2011 and has presented these concerts at theatres including Steppenwolf, The Broward Center, The Wallis, The Kimmel Center, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, Huntington Theatre Company, The Herbst Theatre and the Leicester Square Theatre in London. In 2020, Mark founded the developmental theatre lab New Works Provincetown. In conjunction with producing partners Jonathan Murray and Harvey Reese, New Works Provincetown has commissioned two new full-scale musicals to date: The Last Diva with a book by Jonathan Tolins, music by Scott Frankel, lyrics by Michael Korie and Maiden Voyage with book and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Carmel Dean. Info at markcortalepresents.com.