Jessie Mueller To Perform With Seth Rudetsky At The Studebaker

Broadway magic will come to Chicago with the return of Seth's Broadway Concert Series at The Studebaker Theater in the historic Fine Arts Building, 410 S Michigan Ave. SiriusXM Broadway host and music director Seth Rudetsky welcomes Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller on Saturday, February 15 at 7:30pm.



Tickets for Seth's Broadway Concert Series, $60 to $100, are on sale on Friday, December 13 at 11:00am online and 312.753.3210 x102. A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet passes are available the day of the performance for $20, providing a unique chance to meet the stars up close and personal after the show. Seth's Broadway Concert Series offers fans the opportunity to experience the magic of Broadway at an accessible price point.



Seth’s Broadway Concert Series is never entirely pre-planned, leaving room for plenty of surprises! Rudetsky features each artist singing their signature songs—and the interviews between numbers always lead to captivating, insider stories and unexpected performances. Chicago audiences will get an up-close and personal glimpse into the world of Broadway, featuring unforgettable performances, hilarious behind-the-scenes stories, and exclusive insights from some of the industry's most beloved performers.



