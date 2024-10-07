Jacqueline Novak Returns To The Den Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Den Theatre has announced that comedian Jacqueline Novak will be performing one night only on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($27 - $45) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Jacqueline Novak makes a triumphant return to The Den Theatre, where she previously performed her hit show Get on Your Knees. Streaming on Netflix, this 94-minute treatise on the blowjob was directed by Natasha Lyonne and earned Novak an Emmy nomination this July.

Now, Novak is back on stage working on her next big show. Her recent performances in Los Angeles have been an electric mix of new material and outrageous improvisation—a high-wire act she can't wait to bring to the wonderful audiences at the Den Theater.

Get in while the gettin's good, because there will never be another show like this. The show's material might evaporate that night, never to be seen again, or it might be the early forms of her next big work!

Jacqueline is a touring stand-up comedian, author, and actor living in Los Angeles. She's a regular on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Along with Kate Berlant, Novak hosts POOG, a Time Magazine Top Ten Podcast of 2021.

Her show GET ON YOUR KNEES was an off-Broadway sensation. A New York Times "Critics' Pick," recognized on both the Times' "Best Theater of 2019" and "Best Comedy of 2019" lists, it was extended several times in New York City, earning Jacqueline a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance.

Performance schedule: Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets: $30 regular seating ($27 obstructed view); $45 front row VIP table seating; $40 VIP table seating; $35 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

