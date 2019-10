Jacob Hoffman makes solo cabaret debut with Kindergarten Thanksgiving Spectacular at The Green Room 42, Thursday, November 7th @ 9:30 pm.

Tickets can be purchased at https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/IWk0XVAiLLNYDUmM9evN/1573180200000.

The elevator pitch: Join Jacob as he recreates the very real (kindergarten) Thanksgiving play that launched a million dreams (and one career). Featuring songs by MIKA, Carole King, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Schwartz, as well as original tunes, Jacob's Kindergarten Spectacular is a madcap, hilarious, singular evening of music and comedy sure to leave you asking for a second helping (ba-dum-bum??)

Jacob Hoffman's Kindergarten Thanksgiving Spectacular

Director • Mark Waldrop (Bea Arthur on Broadway, Gypsy at Paper Mill Playhouse, Howard Crabtree's When Pigs Fly)

Music Director • James Sheppard (Sasha Velour's Nightgowns and Pirate Jenny)

Creative Producer • Lucia Spina (Kinky Boots, South Pacific, Spelling Bee, Legally Blonde)

Written and Performed by Jacob Hoffman

Additional material by Michael Holland, Lucia Spina, and Mark Waldrop





