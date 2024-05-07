Trap Door Theatre's NANA Extends Through May 25th

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



By popular demand, Trap Door Theatre will extend its hit production of Nana. Adapted for the stage from Emile Zola's scandalous novel by Olwen Wymark, Nana was directed by Resident Choreographer Miguel Long, and Managing Director Nicole Wiesner, who originated the role of Nana in 2002. Nana will now play through May 25, 2024 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago. Tickets are now on sale at trapdoortheatre.com or by calling (773)-384-0494.

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title: Nana

Author: Emile Zola

Adaptor: Olwen Wymark

Directors: Miguel Long and Nicole Wieser

Cast (in alphabetical order): Maryam Abdi (Nana), Dan Cobbler (Fauchery), Beck Damron (Georges), Caleb Lee Jenkins (Fanton), Eddy Karch (Muffat), Emily Lotspeich (Zoe), David Lovejoy (Bordenave), Emily Nichelson (Satin), Tia Pinson (Lerat), and Amber Washington (Sabine).

Location: Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland St. Chicago, IL 60622

Dates: Regular Run: Thursday, April 11 –Saturday, May 18, 2024

There will be a special Gala performance on Sunday, May 19th.

Extended Run: Through Saturday, May 25th

Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 pm.

Tickets: $30 with 2-for-1 admission on Thursdays. Tickets are currently available at https://trapdoor.ticketleap.com/nana/ or by calling (773) 384-0494.

Group tickets: Special group rates are available. For information, call (773) 384-0494 or email boxofficetrapdoor@gmail.com.

