JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Opens Marriott Theatre 50th Anniversary Season

Marriott Theatre officially kicks off its 50th Anniversary Season with one of the most enduring and beloved musicals of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, previewing on Wednesday, February 5, opening on Wednesday, February 12 at 7pm and running through March 30.

Directed and choreographed by Jeff Award nominee Amber Mak (Marriott Theatre: Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story; Paramount: The Sound of Music, Beauty and the Beast), this vibrant reimagining of the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, and the iconic coat of many colors is set to captivate audiences of all ages. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s beloved score is packed with pop and musical theatre classics, including “Any Dream Will Do,” “Close Every Door,” “There’s One More Angel in Heaven” and “Go, Go, Go Joseph.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to be helming and collaborating with the Marriott team on this fresh interpretation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for their 50th Anniversary Season,” said director Amber Mak. “This production aims to be a joyous celebration of the power of storytelling as we explore this infectious score and story through the boundless imagination of a child's perspective. Joseph is a musical that has captivated audiences worldwide and I can't wait to share this vibrant new production and all-star cast of talent with the Marriott audience."

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat stars Devin DeSantis as “Joseph” (Marriott Theatre: Honeymoon in Vegas, Godspell; MUNY: Waitress; Goodman Theatre: Matchbox Magic Flute); Kaitlyn Davis as “Narrator” (Marriott/National: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Jeff Award); National: The Phantom of the Opera); Lorenzo Rush Jr. as “Pharaoh” (Marriott Theatre: A Christmas Story, The Wizard of Oz, Holiday Inn; 3 Time Jeff Award Winner); and George Keating (Marriott Theatre: Hello, Dolly!, The Producers, Guys & Dolls) with Lillian Castillo, Avelyn Lena Choi, Sophie Liu David, Christopher Kale Jones, Kayla Kennedy, Ron King, Michael Earvin Martin, Teah Kiang Mirabelli, Leah Morrow, Justin Payton Nelson, Juwon Tyrel Perry, Tommy Rivera-Vega, Maxel Schingen, Lena Soszynski, Elizabeth Telford, Amanda Walker, J Tyler Whitmer, Margot Frank, Kevin Kuska, Jordan Radis, and Savannah Sinclair.

The artistic team features Associate Director Elizabeth Romero, Associate Choreographer Nich O’Neil, Scenic Designer Jeff Kmiec, Costume Designer Theresa Ham, Wig Designer Miguel Armstrong, Lighting Designer Jesse Klug, Sound Designer Michael Daly, Props Designer Sally Zack, Stage Manager Colt Luedtke and Conductor Rick Bertone.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – featuring NEW WEEKNIGHT PERFORMANCE TIMES is scheduled to run Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Call for group, dinner-theatre, student, senior, and military discounts. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Free parking is available at all performances.

To reserve tickets or become a Marriott Theatre subscriber during the 50th Anniversary season, please call the Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to www.tickets.marriotttheatre.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.

