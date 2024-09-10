JAZZ CATS CABARET Returns to Epiphany Center for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Anne & Mark Burnell premiere their new series called JAZZ CATS CABARET, focusing on the vocalists in a cabaret style show, complete with stories, jazz improvisation, and a touch of glamour for an intimate night of music. The first show in the series will feature recording artist Ava Logan and Emerging Artists winner Kenneth Fobs on Sunday October 6, at 7:00pm at Epiphany Center for the Arts.

The Burnells once directed a Chicago Cabaret Professionals Musical Monday revue at Victory Gardens Theater called "Jazz at the Cabaret", which sold out immediately after a Chicago Tribune feature article by Howard Reich. They thought, ‘why not make it a series focused on singers’?. There’s an abundance of instrumental jazz in the clubs, at festivals, and jazz radio features instrumentalists much more than singers, yet lyrics are the heart of what connects an audience to the music.

Epiphany Center for the Arts has an intimate space called The Sanctuary which is perfect for listening, with seating for 80 at small cabaret tables. There will be bar service and appetizers available, perfect for a Sunday night out.

