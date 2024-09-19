JAZZ CATS CABARET Comes To Epiphany Center for the Arts.In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Anne & Mark Burnell will present JAZZ CATS CABARET, where the focus is on the lyrics and music in a cabaret style show, complete with stories, jazz vocalists, and a touch of glamour for an intimate night of music. The first show in the series will feature guests Ava Logan and Kenneth Fobs on Sunday October 6, at 7:00pm at Epiphany Center for the Arts.

Epiphany Center for the Arts has an intimate space called The Sanctuary which is perfect for cabaret shows and listening. The Sanctuary seats 80 with small cabaret tables of 2 or 4 persons. There will be bar service and appetizers available, perfect for a Sunday night out.

Ava Logan is an award-winning singer-actress from Washington, D.C., now living in the Chicago area. Dr. Logan, a graduate of Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania, is a veterinarian by day and a jazz singer at night! This classically trained jazz recording artist has performed jazz, pop, and rhythm and blues nationally (IL, IN, FL, CA, MO, D.C., CT, NY) and internationally (Europe and Russia), in jazz clubs, festivals, hotels and more with duos to 18-piece big bands! She has portrayed her idols Ella Fitzgerald and Nancy Wilson in professional theater performances in Chicago. Her first major CD, “So Many Stars” was met with critical acclaim. She recently received the 2021-2022 Black Excellence Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music – Jazz from the African American Arts Alliance of Chicago. You can find Ava at www.avalogan.com.

Reemerging artist Kenneth Fobs has a rich history in singing standards and vocalese. His journey took an unexpected turn when, while pursuing his passion for theatre and singing, he took a brief maintenance job that turned into a 30+ year "real-job". This life adventure included a wonderful stay in New York City, where he continued to hone his craft. Now back in Chicago, Kenneth is embarking on a new chapter, reconnecting with his love for singing the American songbook, and jazz, and he is the recent winner of the Chicago Cabaret Professionals 2024 Emerging Artists.

Singer-songwriter Anne Burnell performs at jazz clubs, concert halls and festivals in Chicago, the Midwest, Pittsburgh, New York City and Paris. She released two duo albums with her husband pianist/vocalist Mark Burnell, LITTLE THINGS WE DO TOGETHER and TWO FOR THE ROAD, which received airplay on over 100 Jazz and NPR stations. Her first solo album is BLUES IN THE NIGHT, a tribute to composer Harold Arlen with arrangements by Count Basie Band veteran Bob Ojeda. It garnered worldwide airplay on jazz and NPR stations in major markets, and hit Top Ten on the CMJ charts. Her album SUMMER DAYS & DREAMY NIGHTS, produced and arranged by renowned guitarist Henry Johnson, features many of Anne's originals including San Juan (which earned her a Billboard Magazine Certificate of Achievement in Songwriting Award). She received the 2024 Excellence in Cabaret Service Award, Chicago Cabaret Professionals for her service as President from 2019-2023.

Mark Burnell is hailed by the Chicago Tribune as “silky smooth and highly polished” and New York's Cabaret Hotline as “one of the most talented pianists and arrangers I've seen,” Mark Burnell has worked with Dave Frishberg, Richie Cole, Louie Bellson, Connie Francis, Howie Mandel, Ward Swingle, Laurel Masse, Laura San Giacomo, Rob Marshall, Blair Underwood and Seth Meyers. Mark's overseas tours have taken him to Paris, Amsterdam, Bern, Zurich, Geneva, Lausanne, Freiburg, St. Croix and Panama. In 2009 and 2010, he was an instructor at the International Cabaret Conference at Yale. Mark also taught jazz at Northwestern and Roosevelt Universities, and trained vocalists for 10 years at Carnegie Mellon University, where he received his MFA and BFA, and also directed the CMU Jazz Choir. One of Chicago's most in demand pianist/vocalist/music directors, Mark leads a jazz trio on Saturdays at the Tortoise Supper Club. He can also be heard at Davenport's, Drew's on Halsted, and Epiphany Center for the Arts. Mark has two solo recordings: CHRISTMAS PIANO, a fresh instrumental jazz holiday music and AQUACADENCE. BurnellMusic.com

JAZZ CATS CABARET

Sunday October 6, 7:00pm

Anne Burnell, Mark Burnell, Ava Logan, Kenneth Fobs, with Mark Burnell, Music Director

EPIPHANY CENTER FOR THE ARTS, 201 S Ashland, Chicago 7:00 - 8:30pm

Tickets $30 + processing fees: https://epiphanychi.com/events/jazz-cats-cabaret/

Comments