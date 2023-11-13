Interview: Steppenwolf Ensemble Member Sandra Marquez Talks POTUS

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is currently presenting the Chicago premiere of Selina Fillinger’s outrageous farce POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, a satirical, laugh-out-loud look at the women in charge of the man in charge, directed by Artistic Director Audrey Francis.

It’s just another (omg, wtf, lmfao) day at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. When a White House PR nightmare spins into a legit sh*tshow, seven brilliant and beleaguered women must risk life, liberty and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive is a bawdy and irreverent look at sex, politics and the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world. Who knew that global crisis is always just a four-letter word away?

One of the show's stars is Sandra Marquez, who plays Harriet, and she's telling us all about her experience in the new play!

What drew you to this script?

Doing a farce sounded like an enjoyable challenge, and the fact that it would be with six other women made it even more appealing. I am a big fan of Steppenwolf Artistic Director Audrey Francis, so I was in when she said she would direct. Playwright Selina Fillinger was in a couple of my classes at Northwestern, and there is something wonderful about my teaching and professional lives coming full circle with this show. It has been very special.

Talk a little bit about the dynamic in the rehearsal room with an all-female cast and director.

It was really wonderful working with such high-caliber talents across the board. Everyone is top-notch. Audrey Francis is a fantastic leader and created a wonderful room. Some of the cast I have known for years and have always wanted to work with (Meighan Gerachis and Karen Aldridge). Some I have had the pleasure of working with before (Karen Rodriguez, Caroline Neff and Celeste M. Cooper), and it has been lovely getting to know Chloe Baldwin. Exploration in a warm and welcoming environment makes the process so much better and I am grateful for it.

You play the President's Chief of Staff, Harriet. Tell us a bit about your role.

Harriet is the woman who keeps everything going. She's intelligent, more than capable, and thinks quickly on her feet. And though she has a hard edge at times, she also chooses to mentor younger women. She cleans up after the president, though he gets the credit for his successes. Is there a woman anywhere who doesn't know this role?

Steppenwolf has engaged a political consultant to work with the POTUS team throughout the entire artistic process. Has that been a valuable resource?

OMG, YES!! Tracy Sefl was 100% an amazing resource and offered so much insight as to how things work in the political arena. We cannot thank her enough for generously giving us her time and support.

POTUS is a farce and an extremely physical production. Is that challenging as an actor? How do you prepare?

Well, I often go home and soak in Epsom salts. LOL. I have to make sure I do yoga every day and hit the gym several times a week. I also am eating as healthily as I can which isn't always easy as I have become a bit of an anxiety eater. The show requires a lot of adrenaline so coming down after can be hard, but the baths help with that. It's very challenging and very fun. I feel incredibly fortunate that I get to do it!

What do you hope audiences take away from the show?

Well, I hope they have a lot of fun! I also love the message behind the hijinks. I see the show as an invitation to take a look at all the contributions women make every day, for which they likely do not get the thanks or credit they deserve.

Sandra Marquez is a Chicago-based actor, director and educator. A longtime ensemble member at Teatro Vista she served as the Associate Artistic Director alongside Artistic Director Edward Torres for many years. Ms. Marquez was the first self-identified Latine ensemble member at Steppenwolf Theater Company. She directed the first all-Latina cast at Steppenwolf in the world premiere of La Ruta by Isaac Gomez, as well as the world premiere of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, which was adapted from Erika Sanchez’s best-selling book. She recently co-directed (with Alice DaCunha) Teatro Vista’s production of The Dream King by Marvin Quijada which received 8 Jeff Awards including Best Production.



Selected acting credits: Seagull, A Doll’s House Part 2, The Roommate, The Doppelgänger (Steppenwolf Theatre Company); Electricidad, The Happiest Song Plays Last, Mariela in the Desert (Goodman Theatre); Massacre, The Sins of Sor Juana, Another Part of the House (Teatro Vista); Clytemnestra in Iphigenia in Aulis, Agamemnon and Electra (Court Theatre); Mojada and Anna in the Tropics (Victory Gardens Theater); Breakfast Lunch and Dinner at Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Mala Hierba at Second Stage Theatre, New York. Selected Film/TV credits: national commercials, Prison Break, Chicago Justice, Boss, Timer and Night Sky.



Ms. Marquez is a recipient of a Sor Juana Award from the National Museum of Mexican Art, for her contribution to the Arts and Latinx Community; a Jeff Award for Best Supporting Actress at Teatro Vista; the Clarence Simon Award for Outstanding Teaching and Mentoring at Northwestern University; and several ALTA Awards (Alliance of Latinx Theater Artists) including a Migdalia Cruz Mentorship Award. She is an Associate Professor of Acting and Directing for the M.F.A. in Acting Program at Northwestern University. Finding and helping to create an artistic home at Teatro Vista has made everything else possible.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow





