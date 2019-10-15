InterContinental Chicago Will Transform Into The Ultimate Windy City Wonderland This Holiday Season

'Tis the season! InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel, located at 505 N. Michigan Ave., is bringing the North Pole to the Magnificent Mile with a variety of unique holiday packages and programming. An in-room milk and cookie amenity, special "Letters to Santa" activation in the lobby, a pop-up marketplace featuring Illinois makers and more will be available throughout the holiday season for names on both the naughty and nice list to take advantage of.

This holiday season, InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel will transform its two-story lobby into a large-than-life Santa's Workshop complete with a toy building area for children and a "Letters to Santa" station. Beginning Friday, November 22, both children and adult "believers" may pop into the workshop and write a letter to Santa that will be personally delivered to the North Pole, some of which may even get what they are wishing for mailed to them by the elves of the InterContinental Chicago. For those looking to tell Santa directly what is on their wish list, Mr. & Mrs. Claus will be available in the InterContinental lobby from 12PM - 3PM every Saturday through December 21.

InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel is taking care of all your holiday shopping needs with its first-ever North Pole Pop-Up Marketplace, taking place November 22 - 24 from 11AM-5PM in the historic property's Renaissance Ballroom. Featuring goods and products made 100% by local Illinois makers, this free, indoor marketplace will offer two days of photo opportunities with Santa and over 30 vendors from all over Illinois including The Life Bags Company, Altapaca Designs, and Striped & Spotted. The marketplace will open to hotel guests on November 22 for a sneak peek and to the public on November 23.

Every Saturday beginning at 7PM, InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel is inviting guests to attend their holiday-themed "Dive-In" Movie Series. Complete with a bag of reindeer mix and a peppermint pool floaty, guests will enjoy a variety of holiday film favorites poolside including Elf, A Christmas Story, Home Alone, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and more. This series will be available November 23 through December 28.

Those staying at InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel throughout the holiday season will have the opportunity to text Santa through the "Santa Hotline" to have a Milk and Cookie Amenity (chocolate chip cookies with milk) delivered to their room. Additionally, guests may ask Santa if they made it on the naughty or nice list, as well as tell him what they would like for Christmas.

In conjunction with their 90th Anniversary this year, InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel is inviting guests to take a little bit of history home with them by purchasing a 3-D Ornament of the historic hotel for $18. Ornaments will be available for purchase at the hotel's front desk beginning Saturday, November 23.

Just in time for the winter weather, InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile is providing guests with two new ways to cuddle up in Chicago with their "The Snuggle is Real" Package. Option 1, perfect for the whole family, includes a room with plenty of pillows for fort building, a "Snuggle is Real" blanket, Lincoln the Lion plush teddy and coloring book, as well as a unlimited movies, complimentary late check out, and a Cookie Monster turndown amenity complete with a build-your-own cookie set including icing, sprinkles, and sugar cookies. Option 2, perfect for couples looking to skip a night out, includes a $50 Spa InterContinental credit, bottle of sparkling wine in-room, "The Snuggle is Real" cable knit blanket, lion plush teddy, as well as unlimited movies. This package is available November 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020 and may be booked by visiting the hotel's website.

InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel is considered to be one of the most prestigious hotels in downtown Chicago. Constructed in 1929, the 42-story building originally served as one of the most exclusive luxury men's clubs in the city with light blue ceilings indicating the permission of women in designated rooms. The property is also home to the oldest pool in Chicago, which features a hand carved terracotta fountain of Neptune, hand-painted Spanish tiles lining the walls and exquisite marble pillars. This Junior Olympic size swimming pool was known to be frequented by actress, Esther Williams, and Johnny Weissmuller, an Olympic swimmer and the original Tarzan. The hotel's historic elegance is showcased through its intricate design including baccarat chandelier ballrooms, signature gold leaf molding, original family crests and hand-painted murals, which were famously reinstated by Lido Lippi, the well-known restorer that assisted in the restoration of the Sistine Chapel. InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel is also home to two fine dining restaurants; Michael Jordan Steak House featuring delicious modern American cuisine, and ENO, an eclectic wine lounge that serves small bites, cheese and chocolate.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.iccchicagohotel.com.





