Imposters Theatre Company Opens Season With THE LAST LIVING GUN

The Last Living Gun runs September 28 – October 14, 2023 at The Den Theatre.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Photo 2 Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
New Jason Robert Brown/Taylor Mac Musical MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL to Premi Photo 3 New Jason Robert Brown Musical to Premiere at Goodman Theatre
Goodman Theatre, Paramount Theatre & More Nominated for 2022-2023 Equity Jeff Awards Photo 4 2022-2023 Equity Jeff Awards Nominations Revealed

Imposters Theatre Company Opens Season With THE LAST LIVING GUN

 The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) opens their fifth season with The Last Living Gun, written by Ryan Stevens and directed by ITC Artistic Director Stefan Roseen, featuring original music by ITC ensemble member Dominick Vincent Alesia. The Last Living Gun runs September 28 – October 14, 2023 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622. Press are welcomed to join any time from Thursday, September 27 until closing.

Imagine a world without guns. We’ll give you a moment.

If your imagination needs a hand, picture this: it’s an age where all guns and even metal are a relic of the past, a murmured bit of lore that instills both fixation and fear. When a rumor about the last existing gun in the world makes its way to a guarded courier, she sets out on an assignment to hunt it down. Accompanied by a plucky companion and confrontations of chaotic characters and trials along the way, she will face her own demon in the inevitable path of destruction. 

Part Wild Western, part vaudevillian farce, The Last Living Gun crosses genres to expend a story of survival.

The cast of The Last Living Gun includes ITC ensemble members Emily Gulbrandsen as Player One, B Valek as Band Member/Ensemble, and Dominick Vincent Alesia as Band Leader/Ensemble, with Nyajai Ellison as Rose-Of Sharon, Kati Yau as Throatpin, Tessa Marie Hoffman as Player Two, Philip J. Macaluso as Player Three, Gunner Bradley as Player Four, Kayla Higbee as Player Five, and Morgan Braithwaite as Band Member/Ensemble.
 

Following The Last Living Gun, The Impostors Theatre Company will host The Thaw: A Winter Cabaret on Saturday, January 27, 2024. This event will premiere new music of the Shakespearean variety by ITC ensemble member (and The Last Living Gun Band Leader) Dominick Vincent Alesia, as well as the talents of other ITC ensemble members and artistic associates. In conjunction with The Thaw, The Impostors will fundraise for their next two productions: Beyond the Garden Gate, by ITC ensemble member Mallory Swisher, and the next iteration of their community anthology series, Footholds Vol. 5.


 



RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Winifred Haun & Dancers Presents 25th MOONSTONE SEASON GALA in October Photo
Winifred Haun & Dancers Presents 25th MOONSTONE SEASON GALA in October

Winifred Haun & Dancers will present a special, intimate Gala celebrating it's 25th Moonstone Season on October 13 at the 21c Museum Hotel in Chicago.

2
Imposters Theatre Company Opens Season With THE LAST LIVING GUN Photo
Imposters Theatre Company Opens Season With THE LAST LIVING GUN

 The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) opens their fifth season with The Last Living Gun, written by Ryan Stevens and directed by ITC Artistic Director Stefan Roseen, featuring original music by ITC ensemble member Dominick Vincent Alesia.

3
The 21st Season of Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center Launches with Hubbard Photo
The 21st Season of 'Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center' Launches with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

 The Music Center launches its 21st season of Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center with the return of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, one of the world’s most original forces in contemporary dance.

4
Ladies From The Canyon Pay Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell at Arts On The Gree Photo
Ladies From The Canyon Pay Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell at Arts On The Green in Crystal Lake

 SoundTracks Of A Generation honors two legends of the 60’s & 70’s California music scene who fearlessly challenged stylistic boundaries over their long careers. Heather Wood and Julie Miller take us on a joyful, entertaining journey showcasing the best-loved songs of groundbreaking artists Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell at Raue Center’s Arts on the Green.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre Video
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (11/10-11/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
James M. Nederlander Theatre (8/01-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live Comedy at Laugh Factory
Laugh Factory Chicago (9/09-12/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Samantha Bee: Your Favorite Woman
Broadway Playhouse (11/02-11/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/21-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Collected Stories
Oil Lamp Theater (7/20-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Firehouse / Steelheart
Arcada Theatre (10/27-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera Up Close: A Winter's Journey (Die Winterreise)
The Center for Performing Arts (1/28-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You