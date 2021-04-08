Illinois Philharmonic Announces Headlining Performances For Showers Of Sound Gala

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) is pleased to announce headlining performances for its 43rd Annual Showers of Sound Gala taking place virtually via livestream on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 7 p.m. CST. The one-night-only musical soirée includes performances and remarks by internationally renowned musicians Jeffrey Mattsey (Baritone, The Metropolitan Opera), Chicago South Side native Anthony McGill (Principal Clarinet, New York Philharmonic), Chicago resident Rachel Barton Pine (Violin Soloist) and Chicago native Lisa Tannebaum (Harp Soloist). Tickets are $175 and are available now at ipomusic.org/gala2021.

The hour-long Showers of Sound Gala will celebrate IPO's achievements to date-from the organization's beginnings as an innovative volunteer community orchestra, to its excellence in arts engagement and live classical music performances-and will include a presentation of the sixth Leo Michuda IPO Award for Lifetime Service to IPO Life Director Jerri Greer. Those who purchase tickets by April 17 will receive wine from Cooper's Hawk and chocolate from Cocoaworks Chocolate.

"Even during the most uncertain of seasons, IPO has continued to enhance its repertoire and programs, drawing new and more diverse audiences, and fostering an environment where IPO is seen as an integral partner of the south and southwest Chicago suburbs," said Kathleen Field Orr, Board President. "There is much to celebrate and look forward to, and Showers of Sound is our chance to invite Chicago to celebrate the future."

During the musical program, Mattsey will sing "Largo al factotum" from Barber of Seville and "The Impossible Dream" from Man of La Mancha; McGill will perform Georg Phillip Telemann's Fantasy No. 1, No.2 and No. 6; Pine will perform Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson's Louisiana Blues Strut (A Cakewalk), Johann Sebastian Bach's Sonata No. 1 in G minor, Fuga and her personal rendition of Sweet Home Chicago; and Tannebaum will perform Separation, by Mikhail Glinka and Enrique Granados' famous Andaluza.

For more information, visit ipomusic.org.