 Illinois Conservatory for the Arts Hosts A NIGHT OF BROADWAY

Illinois Conservatory for the Arts (ICA), a non-profit arts education institution in the Western suburbs, will host its 3rd annual A Night of Broadway benefit Gala & Concert featuring its greatest all-star lineup of Broadway stars to date.

The lineup includesJ. Harrison Ghee, the first openly non-binary performer to win the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical in 2023 for their performance in Some Like it Hot; Amber Iman, 2024 Tony Award-nominated actress for her role in Lempicka; local favorite Karen Mason, an Arlington Heights native who originated the role of Tanya in the Broadway production of Mamma Mia; Aisha Jackson, the first Black actress to play Anna in Frozen on Broadway and current star of The Notebook on Broadway; and Myles Frost, winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical. Backed by a 20-piece orchestra led by Broadway veteran music director (The Who’s Tommy) Valerie Gebert, the soloists will present a program of classic and contemporary Broadway hits.

A Night of Broadway takes place at Wentz Concert Hall at North Central College, 171 E Chicago Ave. in Naperville on Friday evening, February 21, 2025.

Attendees have the option of purchasing a ticket for either the full evening Gala with VIP concert seating, starting at 5:00 PM, or concert-only seating and after-party access, starting at 7:30 PM. Concert-only tickets start at $50 with Gala tickets starting at $250.The Gala features a festive cocktail hour, plated dinner, silent auction, and a DJ-hosted after-party where guests can mingle with the performers. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ilconservatory.org/events.

