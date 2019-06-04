Illinois Capital Bill Includes $50 Million For Arts And Culture Projects

The capital bill passed by the Illinois House and Illinois Senate yesterday includes a new $50 million funding source for arts and culture capital projects, nearly four times more than the last capital bill in 2009. This funding will enable critical infrastructure improvements, building expansions, and other important initiatives.

Arts Alliance Illinois and its Arts & Culture Capital Coalition led a statewide advocacy campaign to bring meaningful attention to the need for arts and culture capital projects ranging from large scale investments, such as expanding a historic dance center to smaller projects such as making a community theater ADA accessible. In all, the support for the arts and culture sector will benefit hundreds of thousands of Illinois residents for years to come.

"The Illinois General Assembly made the arts an important part of Illinois' statewide capital investment," said Arts Alliance Illinois Executive Director Claire Rice. "We thank Senate President Cullerton, House Speaker Madigan, Senate Republican Leader Brady, House Republic Leader Durkin and all of our supporters in the General Assembly for making the arts a priority. This type of investment recognizes the significant benefits of the arts and culture community within Illinois."

Having passed the Illinois General Assembly, the capital bill is now on Governor Pritzker's desk, and he is expected to sign it soon. Once approved, the $50 million will be administered by the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

"The Illinois Arts Council Agency annually provides critical resources for arts organizations and individual artists statewide," said Arts Alliance Illinois Board Chair Brooke Flanagan. "We thank Chairwoman Madigan for her continued leadership and are thrilled that the Council's impact will now extend beyond programmatic support through this extraordinary arts capital investment-positioning Illinois as a leader in the creative industries."

In forming and leading the Arts & Culture Capital Coalition, Arts Alliance Illinois brought together a diverse group of more than 35 arts and cultural organizations, representing communities from Freeport to Carbondale, Quincy to Chicago, and throughout the state. The organizations are of all sizes and bring a wide range of arts, culture and creativity.

"We fought together for Illinois to invest in its creative infrastructure, and we couldn't be prouder of this victory," said Rice. "We look forward to supporting the Council in the implementation of this program."





