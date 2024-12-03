Hyde Park School Of Dance to Present Annual THE NUTCRACKER At Mandel Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hyde Park School of Dance will present its annual presentation of The Nutcracker. Performances are December 13-15 at Mandel Hall on the University of Chicago campus.



HPSD's spin on the holiday classic features more than classical ballet. Founding Artistic Director August Tye, longtime ballet mistress for Lyric Opera of Chicago, and 11 choreographers integrate hip hop, breakdancing, modern, West African, and Chinese dance, with narration throughout the 75 minutes and additional genres such as tap and acro dance. New this year is an imaginative scene of Clara's nightmare. A highlight each year, the crowd-favorite battle scene sends a message of peace: Instead of battling with swords, mice and soldiers tap into the power of hip hop and breakdancing to work out their differences through creative self-expression. The cast includes students as young as age 7, members of the school's pre-professional Studio Company, and adult performers from the community.

"Our Nutcracker is always evolving, bringing fresh choreography and styles to the stage every year-something you won't find in most Nutcracker productions," said Tye. "I'm thrilled to be choreographing a brand-new section, Clara's Nightmare, which lets us explore contemporary dance within the traditional story. This year, we're blending ballet, hip hop, West African, and so much more, making this a vibrant, inclusive show for everyone in Chicago. It's truly a Nutcracker for our entire community."

The youngest performers (ages 4-6) will take the stage as part of the special Young Dancers Holiday Pre-Show prior to both performances on Saturday, December 14.



The production also includes surprise cameos by local VIPs in the larger-than-life role of Mother Ginger. Previous guest performers have included nationally acclaimed opera star Whitney Morrison, Hyde Park Bank Assistant Vice President and Business Development Officer Caprice Lindsay, Hyde Park Herald Editor Daschell Phillips, Montgomery Place board chair Mike McGarry, former Kenwood Academy High School Principal Dr. Gregory Jones, 5th Ward Alderperson Leslie Hairston, former State Representative Kimberly DuBuclet, and Court Theatre Artistic Director Charles Newell.

The Nutcracker takes place Friday, December 13 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 14 at 1 and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, December 15 at 2 p.m. at Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th Street, in Chicago.

Standard tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for seniors (65+), $15 for children ages 6-18 and college students with school ID, and $5 for children 5 and younger (lap children are free). Special $45 preferred section tickets are available for all ages.

Tickets are available at hydeparkdance.org/nutcracker.

