Hell in a Handbag Reveals 2024/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hell in a Handbag Productions has announced its 2024/25 Season, featuring a fan favorite and two world premieres. Now in its 23rd year, Handbag continues to serve Chicago audiences with the best camp and parody – thus ensuring the preservation and celebration of this unequivocally queer art form. Season tickets are now on sale HERE.

Handbag’s season kicks off this winter with the 25th anniversary edition of Artistic Director David Cerda’s* holiday classic Rudolph the Red-Hosed Reindeer (An Unauthorized Musical Parody), directed by Anthony Whitaker. This beloved and twisted musical parody of the animated 1967 children’s television special features all your favorite misfits and Rudolph – the cross-dressing reindeer with a penchant for red hose and heels. In trademark Handbag style, Rudolph combines parody with heartfelt moments and a splash of scathing social commentary.

The 2024/25 Season continues next spring with the world premiere of Artistic Director David Cerda’s* Scary Town, the tale of a bunny in search of himself.

Merry Town is the happiest town where all the animals live in harmony and wear cute outfits. Devin Bunny and his friends have always believed this because that’s what they were told. Just don’t ask any questions. A combination of your favorite illustrated story books featuring anthropomorphic animals, Our Town and Peyton Place, Scary Town is about growing up in a lie and living happily ever after.

Handbag’s 23rd Season concludes next summer with ANNIE COKELEY, a rootin'-tootin', brand-spankin' new dark comedy by Ensemble Member Tyler Anthony Smith*, the undomesticated homosexual responsible for POOR PEOPLE! The Parody Musical and FRANKENSTREISAND.



Directed by Stephanie Shaw, this one-act play (you're welcome) stars Smith as famous American sharpshooter Annie Oakley, who is spending her summer of 1903 on sabbatical from show business, sunbathing her days away in the Wild Wild West. That is until newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst publishes a rumor that Annie is in prison for robbing a bank to support her cocaine addiction. Here's the thing: Annie sleepshoots instead of sleepwalks, refuses to cater to her husband Frank's foot fetish and has a tendency to drink badger urine – but she doesn't do nose candy! Or does she? Unwilling to back down, pandemonium ensues as Annie, Frank, their one-eyed maid Ethel, Annie's stillborn brother Aardvark, and Belladonna, an Italian psychic, lose their minds in an attempt to clear the Oakley name.

Handbag will also continue to present readings and entertainment scattered throughout the 2024/25 season including its newly established Pride readings in June of 2025.

Comments Hell in a Handbag Artistic Director David Cerda, “We’re grateful to be able to present our 23rd season with a celebration of our past and excitement about our future. Handbag has always prided itself on the presentation of home grown new work and this season reflects all of that.”

*Denotes Handbag ensemble member

Comments