Hearts to Art Summer Camp Presents Final Performance Showcase

Need a little boost of positivity? Tune in to the Hearts to Art Final Camp Performance on the Auditorium Theatre's YouTube page today, July 17, at 3:30PM!

Hearts to Art is the Auditorium Theatre's performing arts camp for young people who have experienced the death of a parent, and even though camp looks a little different this year due to COVID-19, campers and camp staff are still honoring the Hearts to Art tradition of creating a final performance showcase for family and friends. The Session 1 Final Camp Performance, in which campers ages 7-10 show off the theatre, dance, and music skills that they've learned throughout the two-week session, streams on the Auditorium Theatre's YouTube page today at 3:30PM.

The Final Camp Performance streams on the Auditorium Theatre's YouTube page on Friday, July 17 @ 3:30PM and will remain available online after the premiere.

Hearts to Art celebrates its 16th year this summer! Although camp is being held in an at-home format this year due to COVID-19, camp staff have worked tirelessly to make this year's Hearts to Art special. Camp is still hosted every day from 9AM-5PM, with campers participating in music, dance, and theatre classes; group healing sessions; and offline activities, such as art and cooking projects created with their caregivers and families. Camp staff delivers care packages to each camp family at the beginning of every week, containing items including snacks, art supplies, and a Hearts to Art t-shirt. Last week, Session 1 campers performed in a virtual Talent Show for family and friends (b-roll footage available at the link below).

The second session of Hearts to Art, for campers ages 11-14, begins next week, with the Session 2 Talent Show premiering on Friday, July 24 at 2:30PM and the Session 2 Final Camp Performance streaming on Friday, July 31 at 3:30PM.

