ORLANDO Will Be Streamed Virtually From Haymarket Opera This Fall

Haymarket Opera has announced its upcoming online production of Orlando by George Frideric Handel. The performance will be presented online in a three-performance series, with virtual premieres and opening night parties on September 16th (Act I), 23rd (Act II), and 30th (Act III).

The entire opera will be available for viewing October 1-31, 2021.

One ticket provides access to the entire opera and all virtual premieres.

Handel's magic opera Orlando transports us to the medieval world of chivalry and sorcery in an epic psychological battle between love and war. The crusader Orlando has abandoned his glorious deeds in unrequited love for the beautiful princess Angelica. But her passion for the prince Medoro pushes Orlando to the brink of insanity. Don't miss this exotic feast for the ears and eyes! Pastoral poetry, wizardry, and baroque opulence fuse together in a stunningly beautiful amalgam of musical invention.

Haymarket Opera Company welcomes superstar countertenor Bejun Mehta in the title role (Orlando), alongside Kimberly Jones (Angelica), Emily Fons (Medoro), Erica Schuller (Dorinda), and David Govertsen (Zoroastro). Read more about the cast below. HOC's founder and artistic director, Craig Trompeter leads the acclaimed Haymarket Opera Orchestra, featuring Grammy-nominated harpsichordist Jory Vinikour.

Creative producer Chase Hopkins is joined by film director Garry Grasinski, Grammy-nominated audio engineer Mary Mazurek, costume designer Stephanie Cluggish, lighting designer Lindsey Lyddan, stage coach Sarah Edgar, and Chicago artist Zuleyka V. Benitez whose original scenic artwork is projected throughout.

Orlando was among Handel's most avant-garde creations, exploring themes of heroism, love, and insanity through experimental musico-dramatic forms which were considered to be extremely modern at its 1732 premiere.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://www.haymarketopera.org/orlando.