HURRICANE DIANE Extends Through August 14 at Chicago's Theater Wit

Hurricane Diane made landfall at Chicago's Theater Wit on June 17 to strong reviews and audience acclaim, and has been picking up strength ever since, wreaking havoc and hilarity on the stage of one of Chicago's favorite storefront theaters.

Already, Wit's Chicago debut of Hurricane Diane has grown into a Category 5 live stage production, with sustained winds guaranteed to cause major damage - to funny bones.

Due to popular demand, Hurricane Diane, originally scheduled to close July 31, has been extended an additional two weeks and will now run through August 14.

Don't miss these extra chances to catch Hurricane Diane, Madeleine George's hilarious whirlwind of a play about a butch lesbian gardener who just might be the Greek god Dionysus, returned to stick a hot poker in society's blind eye to climate change.

As directed by Theater Wit Artistic Director Jeremy Wechsler, Hurricane Diane's arrival in Chicago collided with a sudden mass of unusually hot air from Chicago's critics. The resulting acclaim further whipped up the winds of success for Wit's Chicago premiere:

Theater Wit is located at 1229 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. Show times through August 14 are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets, $25-$48, are on sale at TheaterWit.org or by calling the Theater Wit box office, (773) 975-8150. Run time is 90 minutes, no intermission.

Theater Wit is located at 1229 W. Belmont Ave., in the Belmont Theatre District in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Parking is available in a lot across the street from Theater Wit, behind Kubo, for $8 (pay at the Theater Wit box office.) Neighborhood street parking is also available. Theater Wit is accessible via the CTA 77 Belmont bus, and just three blocks west of the CTA Belmont Red/Brown/Purple line stop.