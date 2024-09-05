HORRORWOOD Podcast Brings True Crime To The Stage In Chicago

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Horrorwood: True Crime in Tinseltown, the award-winning podcast hosted by Kate McCoy and Kevin Corbett that delves into the dark underbelly of Hollywood, is taking its captivating and spooky stories to the stage for the first time in Chicago on October 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at the Venus Cabaret Theater (3745 N. Southport Ave.). Tickets ($28.00) are on sale now and can be purchased at bit.ly/horrorwood or by calling 773-360-7365.

Horrorwood: True Crime in Tinseltown explores true crime stories rooted in the entertainment industry. From horrific homicides to unsolved mysteries, spooky haunts to behind-the-scenes secrets, hosts Kate McCoy and Kevin Corbett are bringing you all the drama – and trauma – of Tinseltown.

The live show on October 25 will feature a special Chicago-centered episode—though the exact topic remains under wraps. In addition to the podcast's signature storytelling, the event will include themed giveaways, a drinking game, and other surprises tailored for the live audience.

“We love to dive deep into the research of every episode, and this live show at the Venus Cabaret is no exception,” says co-host Kate McCoy. “It's going to be an entertaining–albeit haunting–evening, with a topic that has strong connections to Chicago.”

“If you're new to Horrorwood or even true-crime podcasts, there's no better time to follow along as we go behind the scenes to explore some of the most gobsmacking, chilling, and downright awful stories that go untold in Hollywood.” says co-host Kevin Corbett. “As Chicagoans and true-crime aficionados, Kate and I are thrilled to death to share this eerie story with fans, new and old.”

Fans who subscribe to Horrorwood's Patreon will receive a special Fall gift package and a discount code for live show tickets, giving true-crime junkies the perfect opportunity to join the Horrorwood community and enjoy extra perks during the spooky season.

