HOLY GHOST BINGO Comes To Two Chicago Area Theaters This Halloween Season

Who is the patron saint of werewolves? Which saint died and went to hell, then came back to life? Which two saints practiced black magic before switching to Catholicism? You'll learn the answers to these and more in Vicki Quade's Halloween comedy, Holy Ghost Bingo: God, Goblins, & Games, coming to the Beverly Arts Center for one performance only, Friday, October 18, and to the Madison Street Theater in Oak Park, on Sunday, October 27.

Quade is the co-creator of the hit comedy, Late Nite Catechism, and has a series of bingo and game show comedies. Quade will star in the Beverly performance, which also includes an audience best-dressed costume contest, and specialty Halloween-themed cocktails!

Providing the laughs in Oak Park will be local actress Nancy Greco, who hails from Forest Park, and has appeared on stages throughout the area. She has been a fixture with Nuns4Fun Entertainment for several years.

The premise of Holy Ghost Bingo is that Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun, is here tonight to raise money while playing bingo and talking about Halloween traditions, scary movies, condemned board games, haunted churches, the best candy, and the worst costumes. It's a crazy night of Halloween trivia, audience interaction, and the funniest costume contest you've ever seen.

Add to that a box of wacky prizes, some Halloween candy, fun bingo cards, and a lot of Catholic humor for a night of entertainment you'll never forget. And in this interactive bingo show, you'll actually play bingo. What could be more fun?! You'll be laughing so hard, you'll have to be careful watching your bingo cards!

The Oct. 18 performance time is 7:30 p.m., but audience members should come in costume and participate in the pre-show costume contest fun! Tickets are $32 and are available online at: https://thebeverlyartscenter.com/event/holy-ghost-bingo/

The Oct. 27 performance at the Madison Street Theater, 1010 Madison St., Oak Park, starts at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35, and available at: https://madisonstreettheater.org/event/holy-ghost-bingo/

