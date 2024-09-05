HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in Chicago to Launch Golden Snitch Lottery

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway In Chicago will launch the Golden Snitch Digital Lottery for the upcoming engagement of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD.

For the Tuesday, September 10 performance, Golden Snitch Digital Lottery will open at 9:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, September 5 and close on Monday, September 9 at 5:00 p.m. CT.

For subsequent performances, Golden Snitch Digital Lottery will open at 9:00 a.m. CT and close at 5:00 p.m. CT the day prior to the desired performance.

Each winner is allowed to purchase up to two (2) tickets at $40 each. Those who would like to enter the lottery, can do so, here.

HOW TO ENTER

A minimum of ten (10) tickets for every performance will be available for purchase at $40 each.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent by email within one (1) hour of the closing of the lottery at 5:00 p.m. local time the day prior to the desired performance date.

Winners will have one (1) hour to claim and pay for the number of tickets included in their winner notification.

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter nor does a purchase increase the chance of winning.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for the Digital Lottery.

Only one (1) entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

$40 Tickets must be picked up at will call beginning two (2) hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

$40 Tickets are void if resold.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older who, when entering the Digital Lottery from outside Illinois, are making the entry from a state that permits the running of a Digital Lottery, and must have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. $40 tickets are non-transferable. $40 ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

$40 ticket prices are not valid on prior purchases. $40 ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All $40 ticket sales final – no refunds or exchanges will be permitted.

A $5.00 handling fee will be added to the price of each ticket at the time of checkout.

The Digital Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.

The Digital Lottery is conducted in accordance with the Illinois Prizes and Gifts Act, 815 Ill. Comp. Stat. 525/1 et seq., and is void where otherwise prohibited by law, or where the Digital Lottery’s sponsor would be required to register or be restricted in any other way, or where the Digital Lottery’s sponsor may not have yet complied with registration or other requirements. Participation in the Digital Lottery constitutes the entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these rules and the full Digital Lottery terms and conditions available here.

Previews begin for the six-time Tony Award-winning production, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, on September 10 at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre. The official opening will be Thursday, September 26. The final performance of the 21-week engagement will be Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

