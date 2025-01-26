HAND FOOT HAND Comes to the Trap Door Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trap Door Theatre will continue its Trap Open Series with, Hand Foot Hand, written and performed by Deborah Kent, and directed by Kate Hendrickson. Hand Foot Hand will have two performances on February 9th at 3:30 pm and 7:00 pm at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago.

All proceeds from these performances will be donated to the National Federation of the Blind of Illinois nfbofillinois.org. The cast includes Deborah Kent.

What is it like to enter a brand-new school in eighth grade when you're the first blind student they've ever enrolled? Imagine attending your first party as a college student, or setting out to look for your first job when most employers blanch at the thought of hiring a blind applicant. Author and performer Deborah Kent takes us on a journey that begins in a small New Jersey town, moves on to a college campus in the turbulent Sixties, explores the streets of New York's Lower East Side, and carries us to a community of writers in central Mexico. Laced with wry humor, this is a story about searching for footholds in a world that is not always welcoming and discovering handholds in the most unexpected places.

Hand, Foot, Hand was developed at Chicago Dramatists with the generous support of the Access Fellowship program and premiered at Lifeline Theatre's 2024 Fillet of Solo Festival.

About the Artists:

Deborah Kent (Playwright/Performer) (she/her) grew up in Little Falls, New Jersey, and majored in English at Oberlin College. After earning a master's degree from Smith College School for Social Work, she worked at University Settlement House on New York's Lower East Side. Her life took a new direction when she moved to San Miguel de Allende in central Mexico and devoted her energy to writing. She is the author of nearly two dozen young-adult novels and numerous nonfiction titles for middle-grade readers. In recent years she has branched into writing personal essays and pieces for solo performance.

Kate Hendrickson (Director) (she/her) is a Chicago-based director specializing in new plays. She is a resident director at Trap Door Theatre, where she has premiered Lipstick Lobotomy (Kilroys List) by Krista Knight; Fantasy Island for Dummies and Anger/Fly by Ruth Margraff; Cookie Play, AmeriKafka, Chaste and Beholder (Jeff Award for Best New Work, After Dark Award for Best Original Music) by Ken Prestininzi; Howard Zinn's Emma (After Dark Award for Best Ensemble); and 12 Ophelias by Caridad Svich, among others. Additional credits include We Are Pussy Riot for Red Tape Theatre, and various productions and readings at Chicago Dramatists, the International Voices Project, Pivot Arts' Multi-Arts Festival, and Links Hall's Physical Fest Chicago.

