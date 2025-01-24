Get Tickets To All The Comedy Shows Coming To Chicago in February 2025

Discover the funniest comedy events hitting Chicago in February 2025, from stand-up sensations to improv legends and more.
Comedy fans, get ready to laugh out loud! Chicago is gearing up for an exciting lineup of comedy events in February 2025, featuring some of the biggest names in stand-up, improv, and sketch comedy. Whether you're a fan of sharp one-liners, hilarious storytelling, or outrageous characters, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
From intimate club performances to grand theater showcases, this year's comedy calendar promises unforgettable moments of humor and joy. Discover all the must-see comedy events coming to Chicago in 2025 and find out how you can score the best deal on tickets!
|
Jimmy O. Yang Big & Tall Tour
January 31, 2025 7 PM at The Chicago Theatre
JIMMY O. YANG is a comedian and actor best known for SILICON VALLEY, CRAZY RICH ASIANS, LOVE HARD and SPACE FORCE, where he also served as a writer. He will be starring in the upcoming limited series INTERIOR CHINATOWN (Hulu), directed by Academy Award winner Taika Waititi and written by Charles Yu.
|
Ha/Ha To Hell featuring Ed Towns / Mike Pickerl / Kat Diaz / Jason Mel
February 8, 2025 10 PM at Reggies Bananna's Shack
On September 8, 2007, REGGIES opened its doors, transformed from a once run-down auto bumper repair shop. Now home to one of Chicago’s hottest music scenes, REGGIES has hosted the Tragically Hip, Alkaline Trio, Gaslight Anthem, Carl Palmer, Supersuckers, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Screeching Weasel, and many other top acts.
|
Taylor Tomlinson: The Save Me Tour
February 12, 2025 7 PM at The Chicago Theatre
Taylor exploded onto the international stage when her hour-long special, “Quarter-Life Crisis,” debuted on Netflix just as the world entered into a once-in-a-century pandemic. The special went on to be named “Best of 2020” by New York Times, Decider, Paste and earned unanimous critical praise with the Washington Post calling her “your favourite quarantine-watch” and Newsweek declaring her “undeniably hilarious.”
As seen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CONAN, Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party, and Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup, as well as a top-ten finish in season 9 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing.
|
Matty Ryan, Erica Clark, Kait Carmody, Chris Trani, Blake Burkhart
February 15, 2025 7 PM at Reggie's Music Joint
On September 8, 2007, REGGIES opened its doors, transformed from a once run-down auto bumper repair shop. Now home to one of Chicago’s hottest music scenes, REGGIES has hosted the Tragically Hip, Alkaline Trio, Gaslight Anthem, Carl Palmer, Supersuckers, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Screeching Weasel, and many other top acts.
|
Adam Conover: The Nihilism Pivot Tour
February 21, 2025 8 PM at Thalia Hall
Adam Conover is a comedian and the creator, writer and star of the hit series Adam Ruins Everything, an educational comedy that dispels common misconceptions. The New York Times calls it “one of history’s most entertaining shows dedicated to the art of debunking” and refers to Adam as a “genial provocateur.” On YouTube, his videos have amassed millions of views.
|
Mo Amer: El Oso Palestino Tour
February 22, 2025 7 PM at The Chicago Theatre
Mo's comedic talents have taken him around the globe, performing in over 27 countries on five continents. He is a staple in the Allah Made Me Funny comedy tour, performing alongside comedians Preacher Moss and Azhar Usman since 2006. Mo's Netflix comedy specials — Mo Amer:The Vagabond and Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas — have solidified him as a global comedic force.
Videos