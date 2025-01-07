Genesis Presents THERE ARE NO DEAD PEOPLE At Chicago Athletic Association In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The devised performance, there are no dead people, will run February 9, 10, 16, and 17 at 7:30pm in Stagg Court at the Chicago Athletic Association. Doors and bar open at 7:00pm.

After a sold-out, four night run at the Color Club in 2023, Genesis is now remounting there are no dead people at Chicago Athletic Association in February of 2025. Reimagined for Chicago Athletic Association's Stagg Court (a vintage gymnasium), Genesis's production will mark the first performance to run more than one evening at CAA.

Hybridizing theatre, performance art, and dance, Genesis's work experiments with the boundaries of live performance. Conceived and directed by Amanda Dunne Acevedo & Lindsey Barlag Thornton, there are no dead people is a rumination on death and the life we live alongside it. Devised by an ensemble through improvisation, Genesis's new work interweaves movement, text, and song to celebrate what makes life wondrous and meaningful.

Here's to you. And tonight, you are here. You might not always be here, but we aren't sure what else there is. So, here's to our one precious life. Here's to the inevitable goodbye. Here's to us.

Performed by Genesis's Amanda Dunne Acevedo and Lindsey Barlag Thornton; and devised and performed with guest artists Carol Crosby, Jordan Harris, Alex Hovi, Grace Needlman, and Lauren Steinberg. Assistant Directed and Stage Managed by Holly Gabelmann. Costumes by Carol Crosby.

Tickets to this performance can be reserved at: https://www.hyattexperiences.com/unbound-collection/chiub#!/e/genesis-presents-there-are-no-dead-people-9c514438/

Comments