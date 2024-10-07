Gary John Miller to Bring One-Man Show (ALMOST) ROCKY to the Black Out Cabaret

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What happens when life keeps knocking you down, but you’re determined to keep getting back up? Find out on November 1st, when Gary John Miller will bring his hilarious and moving one-man show, (Almost) Rocky, to the Black Out Cabaret at Chicago's Second City Theater.

Named after the iconic underdog film, (Almost) Rocky tells the story of one man’s struggle to rise above physical and emotional challenges, with a sense of humor and unyielding perseverance. Set against a backdrop of 90s pop culture—from Michael Jordan and Mike Tyson to Mortal Kombat and Power Rangers—the show is a heartfelt tribute to the icons that inspired a generation, blending personal storytelling with pop-culture nostalgia for a performance that’s both funny and deeply relatable.

Premiering under the name GOOF at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, (Almost) Rocky is comedian Gary John Miller’s exploration of finding strength in unexpected places. Through tales of an unusual childhood and overcoming obstacles in the world of sports, Miller delivers a story packed with heart and humor, perfect for anyone who loves a good underdog story.

Who Should Attend:

Athletes: Anyone who knows the grind of sports and the joy of pushing past limits.

Millennials & 90s Kids: Fans eager to relive the golden moments of their youth.

Comedy Lovers: Those in search of a fresh, genuine, and inspiring performance.

Underdogs: People who understand the value of resilience and determination.

Whether you're a comedy fan, a child of the 90s, or someone who has faced life’s challenges head-on, (Almost) Rocky offers an experience filled with laughs, nostalgia, and a reminder of what it means to "go the distance."

Event Details:

What: (Almost) Rocky, a one-man storytelling comedy show

When: November 1st, 2024, at 7:30 PM

Where: Black Out Cabaret, Second City Theater, 1616 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60614

About the Artist

Gary John Miller is a comedian and storyteller whose work blends humor, heart, and cultural nostalgia. His performances reflect his unique journey through life’s ups and downs, resonating with audiences across generations. (Almost) Rocky marks his return to the U.S. after its premiere at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Comments