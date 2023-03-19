Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast Announced For ASSASSINS

Assassins runs at The Warehouse Theatre @ That's Entertainment Performing Arts from October 20th thru November 12th.

Mar. 19, 2023  

Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins will be brought to Chicagoland by Wee Productions in Fall 2023.

From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, writers, Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, bend the rules of time and space, taking us on a nightmarish roller coaster ride in which assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods meet, interact and inspire each other to harrowing acts in the name of the American Dream.

The Opening Night Cast will feature: Tony Calzaretta (Proprietor), J. Sebastian Fabal (Czolgosz), Korey White (Hinckley), David Blakeman (Guiteau), Jose Alfredo (Zangara), David Pfenninger (Booth), Neill Kelly (Byck), Danielle Bahn (Fromme), Christine Pfenninger (Moore), Joe Lewis (Balladeer), Bryan Fowler (Oswald), Tyler Callahan, Frank Caputo, Jessica Fabal, Peter Moeller and Emma Robie (The Americans).

Assassins will be Directed by Bryan McCaffrey and Music Directed by Anna Wegener. Further Designers and Creative will be announced at a later date.



Winifred Haun & Dancers Presents THE LIGHT IN SPRING At Unity Temple
Winifred Haun & Dancers Presents THE LIGHT IN SPRING At Unity Temple
Winifred Haun & Dancers returns to Unity Temple on May 5 & 6 to present The Light in Spring: Dance & Music at Unity Temple. This will be the Company's third appearance at Frank Lloyd Wright's celebrated architectural masterpiece.
Honey West to Host NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1984 at Porchlight Music Theatre
Honey West to Host NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1984 at Porchlight Music Theatre
Porchlight Music Theatre will present New Faces Sing Broadway 1984, hosted by Honey West, directed by Tommy Novak with music direction and arrangements by Micky York.
Comedian Chris Redd to Perform at The Den Theatre in June
Comedian Chris Redd to Perform at The Den Theatre in June
The Den Theatre will present comedian Chris Redd for five stand-up performances June 8 – 10, 2023.
Review: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Review: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Chicago Shakespeare Theater Artistic Director Barbara Gaines cleverly marries play and production concept in THE COMEDY OF ERRORS for her final production.

