Full Cast Announced For ASSASSINS

Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins will be brought to Chicagoland by Wee Productions in Fall 2023.

From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, writers, Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, bend the rules of time and space, taking us on a nightmarish roller coaster ride in which assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods meet, interact and inspire each other to harrowing acts in the name of the American Dream.

Assassins runs at The Warehouse Theatre @ That's Entertainment Performing Arts from October 20th thru November 12th.

The Opening Night Cast will feature: Tony Calzaretta (Proprietor), J. Sebastian Fabal (Czolgosz), Korey White (Hinckley), David Blakeman (Guiteau), Jose Alfredo (Zangara), David Pfenninger (Booth), Neill Kelly (Byck), Danielle Bahn (Fromme), Christine Pfenninger (Moore), Joe Lewis (Balladeer), Bryan Fowler (Oswald), Tyler Callahan, Frank Caputo, Jessica Fabal, Peter Moeller and Emma Robie (The Americans).

Assassins will be Directed by Bryan McCaffrey and Music Directed by Anna Wegener. Further Designers and Creative will be announced at a later date.